Tobi Saheed Odugbemi entered the University of Ilorin with a JAMB score of 217 and went on to finish among the top 1% of students in his faculty

The Biochemistry graduate earned a CGPA of 4.80/5.00 and was named Second Overall Best Graduating Student in his department

Beyond academics, Odugbemi founded a mentorship initiative, completed neuroscience training, and co-led a digital marketplace startup while in school

Tobi Saheed Odugbemi, a Biochemistry graduate of the University of Ilorin, has shared his remarkable undergraduate journey on LinkedIn, revealing that he entered the institution with a JAMB score of 217 before graduating with First-Class Honours and a CGPA of 4.80 out of 5.00.

In the October 2026 post that quickly drew admiration online, Odugbemi described how his understanding of academic excellence shifted entirely during his first year on campus.

UNILORIN first-class biochemistry graduate posts UTME score he had for admission. Photo: Tobi Sahed Odugbemi

Source: UGC

Seeing senior students achieve perfect GPAs of 5.00 opened his eyes to what was possible, particularly because he had never personally witnessed such a feat growing up.

He wrote:

"Coming from an environment where I had never personally known anyone who had achieved such a feat, seeing that it was possible challenged my perception of what I could accomplish.

UNILORIN first-class graduate shares UTME score

That shift in perspective proved to be a turning point. Odugbemi went on to finish as the Second Overall Best Graduating Student in the Department of Biochemistry and the second runner-up for Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Life Sciences, placing him firmly in the top 1% of his department and faculty.

His time at Unilorin was not limited to lecture halls and examinations. He completed an internship at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), where he gained hands-on experience in molecular biology, plant virology, PCR, ELISA, nucleic acid extraction, and bioinformatics workflows. He also served as a Research Fellow at mission:BRAIN, a neuroscience-focused initiative based at the university, and undertook specialised computational neuroscience training through the African Computational Neuroscience Education Initiative.

UNILORIN first-class graduate shares leadership experience

Odugbemi used his undergraduate years to give back as well. He founded The Elite Mentorship Initiative to guide junior students through peer learning and academic support, and served as Academic Director of the Biochemistry Muslim Students Association. He also led a five-member team in developing SkillPay, a digital marketplace designed for students and young professionals.

Reflecting on his journey, he distilled the experience into a single lesson: exposure to what others have achieved can fundamentally redefine what a person believes is possible for themselves.

Reactions to his LinkedIn post poured in from connections who were moved by his story.

Adedoja Mubashir said:

"The commitment, doggedness and hardwork of yours earned you this. A cgpa as high as this is never by luck, you put in the efforts and you got it. This is a very great story. Congratulations, Mr. Saheed."

Adedeji Jesulayomi said:

"Congratulations Mr Saheed. Your resilience is contagious."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng