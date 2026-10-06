Faridah Tolamise Popoola graduated from Osun State University and was inducted into the medical profession in October 2026

She received 10 awards at graduation, including distinctions in Surgery, Community Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Pathology

Popoola was named Overall Best Graduating Student and reflected on years of consistency and difficult decisions that shaped her journey

Faridah Tolamise Popoola, a fresh graduate of Osun State University, has earned widespread praise after finishing her medical degree as the Overall Best Graduating Student, collecting 10 awards and distinctions in four clinical disciplines.

Writing on LinkedIn in October 2026, the newly inducted doctor announced that she had received distinctions in Surgery, Community Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Pathology, alongside the overall best student honour.

UNIOSUN student emerges best graduating doctor with 4 distinctions and shows her awards. Photo: Faridah Tolamise Popoola

Source: UGC

The post quickly drew attention from peers, colleagues, and medical professionals who celebrated her achievement.

UNIOSUN best graduating doctor with 4 distinctions

Beyond the awards, Popoola used her post to offer a candid reflection on what the degree truly cost her. She described years marked by difficult decisions, missed plans, and moments when the finish line appeared unreachable. Rather than focus solely on the accolades, she made clear that the resilience she developed through medical school was just as significant an outcome as the degree itself.

"Behind them are years of consistency, difficult decisions, missed plans, multiple attempts, and the strength to keep going even when the finish line seemed far away," she wrote.

She also expressed gratitude to everyone whose support carried her through the programme, acknowledging that her success was not achieved in isolation.

Signing off her LinkedIn post as Dr Faridah Popoola, she said she was looking forward to growing into the responsibility that comes with the title.

Netizens celebrate UNIOSUN best graduating doctor

Her LinkedIn post prompted a wave of warm responses from her network.

Ominira-Jesu Ayeni said:

"This is beautiful and inspiring, congratulations."

Daniel Adejumo said:

"Congratulations Dr Popoola. Our Best graduating Doctor. You inspire us."

Dr. Adaobiora Okolo said:

"Congratulations doc Dr Faridah Tolamise Popoola 🎊🎊 You've done so well."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng