A young Nigerian man who made a vow to cut his beard if Arsenal wins the 2025/2026 Premier League title has gone viral

In the video, he was seen discussing with an Arsenal fan who talked about what the reward would be if Arsenal failed to win the title

A second video also showed the moment the young man, who made the shaving vow, was approached by a group of men to fulfill the promise he made

A young man who vowed that Arsenal wouldn't win the 2025/2026 Premier League title and promised that his beard would be shaved off if the team won has gone viral online.

The video shared by a media user showed the moment before Arsenal was announced the winner, as the individual engaged another man in conversation, vowing that Arsenal wouldn't win.

Video shows aftermath of man’s beard vow after Arsenal Premier League win. Photo Source: TikTok/youmeanam, Arsenal Insider

Source: TikTok

Arsenal: Man vows to shave his beard

In the first video, the man who vowed that his beard would be shaved if Arsenal wins the Premier League could be seen agreeing to the terms of his discussion with the other person.

He agreed that if Arsenal wins the EPL title, his beard should be shaved off; however, if Arsenal loses the title to another team, he would be entitled to a specific sum from the other individual.

Another TikTok video was posted online, which showed what happened after Arsenal won the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

The individual was joined by several persons who witnessed the initial agreement as they prepared to cut his beard.

Video shows what happened to man who vowed to shave beard if Arsenal won EPL. Photo Source: TikTok/youmeanam

Source: TikTok

The full video showed what eventually happened to the man's beard.

The incident in the video posted by @youmeanam immediately caught the attention of many people, who took to the comment section of the video to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man speaks about Arsenal

Yemmite_casual said:

"I can never agree to arsenal winning seh."

media root1 added:

'We Dey wait for the the update."

Royal man wrote:

"We are still waiting o."

Tee_One added:

"Bring me back for part 2 abeg. even if na insult."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a man went viral after he went on his knees to make an emotional plea to PSG ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal.

In a TikTok video, he begged the French club not to allow Arsenal to win both the Premier League and the Champions League.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady shared her excitement online after receiving a WhatsApp message from her father following Arsenal’s 2025/2026 Premier League title win.

In the message, her father told her that Arsenal last won the league in the 2003/2004 season, the same year she was born. He also wished her a happy birthday and called her his champion girl because the club won the title on her birthday.

Arsenal supporter celebrates league win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a father went viral after taking his daughter to school while wearing an Arsenal outfit.

The man wore an Arsenal dress after the club won the 2025/2026 Premier League title. His daughter was very happy as they walked to school together.

Source: Legit.ng