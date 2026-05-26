A Nigerian Fintech boss shared a video showing an unusual boarding pass he was given for an domestic flight

He expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the commercial airline's operational standards at the airport terminal

The viral clip sparked major conversations about efficiency and technological advancements within the aviation sector

Morris Monye, the founder and CEO of Mo Credits Limited, has shared his frustration with a commercial airline over the kind of boarding pass he received before his flight.

The Fintech boss took to social media to highlight his experience, prompting wide-ranging discussions about the country's aviation industry.

A Fintech boss raises alarm after what he witnessed a commercial airline do on their ticket. Photo credit: Morris Monye/X

Source: Twitter

Morris Monye published a video detailing the incident on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

In a video shared online, Morris was seen at the airport holding the ticket, which appeared to belong to United Nigeria Airlines. However, all the important flight information was entirely handwritten in blue ink.

Fintech boss laments handwritten flight ticket

The paper document showed details such as the passenger's name, flight number 506, date, seat assignment, and passenger name record (PNR) number scribbled manually with a pen. He noted that several other passengers on the same early morning flight from Lagos received identical handwritten passes.

While posting the video clip to express his dissatisfaction, Morris Monye said:

"What’s going on with our aviation.

I was on an early morning flight with United Nigeria and I (alongside many other passengers) got issued a handwritten ticket.

If I didn’t video it, you probably will not believe me. It’s concerning for me."

Legit.ng had reached out to him for comments. At the time of filing this report, he has not responded.

Nigerians react to handwritten boarding pass

The post drew significant traffic online. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@SadfaceEmo said:

"What interest do you really have in this country that makes you wanna stay if you have the money to stay anywhere else in the world? We’re in 2026 with the rest of the world but it seems like our time is counting backwards. Not surprised."

@shayshasexy said:

"Its not even new, it happened to me on max air late last year and i thought because maybe their printer is out but i think its an illegal ticket sold more than d real price.. my thought."

@EkeeyFrank said:

"When other countries are moving forward. Nigeria always take 100 steps backwards .. this is another example there."

See the X post below:

Lady makes in-flight snacks comparison between airline

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian traveller compared the in-flight snacks served by Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines in a viral TikTok video.

Source: Legit.ng