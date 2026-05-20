A young lady shares her excitement online as she posts a screenshot of the WhatsApp message her father sent to her

The message of the father to the young daughter comes after Arsenal won the 2025/2026 Premier League title after 22 years

The message of the father shows that Arsenal last won the Premier League title in 2003/2004, the same year the lady was born

A young Nigerian lady has shared a screenshot of the message her father sent to her on WhatsApp after Arsenal won the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

Recall that Arsenal was recently crowned winner of the Premier League title after they last won it under Arsène Wenger during the 2003/2004 Premier League season.

Father's WhatsApp message to daughter goes viral after Arsenal win. Photo Source: TikTok/serena_ato, Arsenal Insider

Source: TikTok

Arsenal: Lady posts father's message

After a 22-year wait, the team finally won the Premier League title in the 2025/2026 season.

Not long after the announcement, a young lady, @serena_ato, mentioned that she received a text from her father.

She took to her social media page to share a screenshot of the WhatsApp text from her father after Arsenal's victory.

The text read:

"Send your good picture. You are a winner. Arsenal won the league on your birthday. The last time they won it was when you were born. My champion girl happy birthday again. What a beautiful day."

The message from her dad, which she posted on her TikTok page, shows Arsenal won the league on the same day she is marking her birthday.

Dad's birthday message to daughter goes viral after Arsenal win. Photo Source: TikTok/serena_ato, Arsenal Insider

Source: TikTok

In response, she took to her page to post the message from her father and a description that shows how happy she is with his text, her birthday, and Arsenal's title win.

Her statement:

"My dad is so sweet 🥹🥹. Now I can drink the tears of my enemies 😂😂. Nobody is ready for this coming banter."

Reactions as lady posts father's WhatsApp message

BIG$AM added:

"HBD MY FELLOW ARSENAL FAN."

Omo Ayinde shared:

"Happy birthday my fellow gunners, this year shall be your best."

alhaji_beejay wrote:

"I am that I am. You definitely a champion girl."

R○yce n¤t R○lls said:

"Congrats champ."

R○yce n¤t R○lls explained:

"Congrats champ."

🧌Emperor 👑_David added:

"U re a champion girlie."

UNIQUE TECH added:

'Happy birthday Arsenal Girl."

P~2~F shared:

"Common lets party 🎉 champions."

therealchiké noted:

"Na u Arsenal win the cup for happy birthday champ."

Abolarinwa wrote:

"We are gunners."

Abdul Lira added:

"Congratulations girlie."

Makfui_saMa said:

"We're champions mates."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Nigerian pastor Dolapo Lawal came back online after Arsenal won the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

In the video, he said Arsenal were cursed and said they could not win the league, even if they were far ahead. After Arsenal won, many people on social media talked about his old words and reacted online.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that former senator Dino Melaye will be a special guest at an Arsenal celebration in Atlanta, United States.

The event will be held at Redroom Lounge, where fans of Arsenal will gather to celebrate the club winning the Premier League after 22 years.

Lady claims she saw Arsenal lose UCL

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that before the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, a young lady shared a dream she had about the match.

She said in her dream that Arsenal would lose the final. Her post made many football fans talk and react online.

Source: Legit.ng