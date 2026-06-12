A Nigerian man has shared an interesting tweet about the specific range of money he receives monthly

In a now-viral tweet shared via his official X account, he disclosed his earnings alongside the source of his income

Social media users who came across his tweet were very interested in learning more about his source of income

A Nigerian man posted a tweet that drew attention online after he spoke about the amount he earned each month.

The update quickly went viral X as users engaged with the details he shared about his income and how he made the money.

Man speaks on his monthly income

The man behind the post identified himself as @lobistars on the platform known as X (formerly Twitter).

He explained that he did not receive a fixed salary, but his monthly earnings fell within a high range of N10 million and above.

He also stated that the money came from a particular source linked to his activity on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I don’t have a fixed salary but I earn 10 million naira and above monthly," he said.

This disclosure immediately sparked interest among social media users who wanted to understand the nature of his work.

In the same update, @lobistars included a photo that showed cash he had collected from the platform on different occasions.

The photo was meant to illustrate the payments he received over time, which together added up to the monthly figure he mentioned.

He presented the evidence to support the claim he made about his earnings, and the visuals contributed to the post gaining attention.

Reactions as man speaks about his income

The tweet attracted interest from Nigerians because it offered a rare glimpse into how users could monetise their presence on the platform.

Many people who saw the post reacted with curiosity and asked questions about the process involved.

The discussion that followed focused largely on the source of income rather than the amount itself, as followers sought to know how such earnings were possible through X.

Farmer said:

"X na better job oooo if you know what you’re doing. Minimum wage na #70k."

Steady said:

"Lobistars no dey hustle at all. Something wey me and my guys dey use drink casamigos for club every Friday."

MC Henry said:

"This is this biggest tech salary. 15M in less than a month. You earn more than most senators in Nigeria, you should have your own bodyguards soon."

Sleek said:

"Omoooooooooooooor. God help my life oh. People are making it big with lots of work though."

Macro said:

"That’s solid money mate, but what exactly are you pushing on here to hit those numbers."

Azubuike said:

"I don’t think I can do any other work if I’m earning 10M on X monthly."

Eagle said:

"That's impressive!Earning 10 million naira and above monthly without a fixed salary shows real entrepreneurial drive and smart moves. Many dream of that level of consistency. What’s one key habit or strategy that’s helped you maintain or grow that income? Respect, king."

Java dev said:

"Lobistars in 10 months you go fit pay those kidnapped victims ransom, but no, you go use am dey carry woman, dey play 39Billion game on a low."

OG Eyinnah reacted:

"This one pass office work o, some workers for council no dey see better 200k, here X dey knack you 10M."

Idris added:

"This one pass office work o, some workers for council no dey see better 200k, here X dey knack you 10M."

See the post below:

Man displays his bank account balance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man drew the attention of netizens on X after announcing a giveaway of N2k each to some random people.

In a trending post, he publicly displayed his bank account balance and the figures left social media users amazed.

Source: Legit.ng