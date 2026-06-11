A marriage counsellor shared what she noticed about Alexx Ekubo’s wife during the actor’s service of songs

Celebrities, family, and well-wishers gathered to mourn the late actor at a service of songs ceremony held in Lagos

As videos of Alexx Ekubo’s wife trended, the observant man came online to share what caught her attention

A Nigerian marriage counsellor, Oluchi Uzongwa, pointed out what she observed about Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, during her husband's service of songs.

Nollywood and fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo: Marriage Counsellor Shares Deep Observation About Actor’s Wife During Service of Songs

Source: TikTok

A service of songs was held for the late actor Alexx Ekubo on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Monarch Event Centre in Lagos, bringing celebrities and family together to mourn the deceased.

Marriage counsellor speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

On her Facebook page, Secrets of Love, Marriage and Health, the marriage counsellor who watched videos from the service of songs shared he observation.

She shared what she noticed about the wife of the deceased and what the moment reminded her of.

The Facebook post read:

"Seeing Alex Ekubo's wife holding back tears at his candlelight service reminded me that love is never truly measured until moments like this.

"As I watched the candlelight service, I couldn't help but think about how important it is to cherish the people God has placed in our lives. Life is fragile, but love expressed at the right time leaves a lasting impact.

"May God comfort Alex Ekubo's wife, family, friends, and everyone mourning his loss. Rest in peace Alex

"After seeing this candlelight service, what is one thing you would like to say to your spouse, partner, parent, or loved one today?"

Alexx Ekubo's wife: Reactions trails woman's observation

Lilian Tv said:

"Chaii is well."

Ugochinyere Bles said:

"All is well."

Abraham Queen said:

"Rip bro."

Jane Adaora said:

"So sorry."

Alexx Ekubo: Marriage Counsellor Shares Deep Observation About Actor’s Wife During Service of Songs

Source: Instagram

Another observant shared what he noticed about Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law's speech during the service of songs.

He partly said:

"I listened to the family's tributes to late Alex Ekubo which was delivered by his wife's sister and one thing she said that caught my attention was that their family was particular about the type of man their daughter Anwuli should end up with because she is a jewel in the family.

"What I understand there is that the family was actively involved in helping their sister Anwuli choose a husband. I hope this family didn't reject Anwuli's heaven-ordained husband in the process of using their human eyes and senses to choose a husband for their sister."

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng