Days before the UEFA Champions League final match between Arsenal and PSG, a man made an emotional plea

The individual went down on his knees to share his experience after Arsenal won the 2025/2026 Premier League

In the viral video, he went down on his knees to beg Paris Saint-Germain and explained what he wished for on match day

Days after Arsenal were announced as winners of the 2025/2026 Premier League title, a man went on his knees to plead with PSG ahead of the UEFA Champions League final match.

Ahead of the UCL final scheduled for 30 May 2026 between Arsenal and PSG, the individual explained that since Arsenal won the Premier League title, he has been seeing and hearing a lot.

Man goes on knees to beg PSG ahead of UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal. Photo Source: TikTok/adika.s.takes, Arsenal Insider

Source: TikTok

UCL: Man tells PSG to beat Arsenal

Due to what he might experience if Arsenal win the UEFA Champions League final, just as they won the Premier League title, he made a big request to the players of the PSG team.

In his TikTok video, he said:

"Dear PSG, I have come to you today on bended knees. Please, you cannot let this happen. I'm begging you, please. Arsenal cannot win the Premier League and the Champions League. I'm already fighting for my life."

Emotional man kneels to make big request to PSG before UCL final vs Arsenal. Photo Source: TikTok/adika.s.takes, Arsenal Insider

Source: TikTok

The individual, @adika.s.takes, while still on his knees, explained that many of his legends were getting disrespected over Arsenal's EPL victory.

His statement:

"I'm seeing all my legends getting disrespected in this moment. I'm seeing all the memes. I cannot go outside my house right now, everywhere Arsenal jersey. Please, you cannot allow Arsenal to win the Champions League. What will I say?"

"PSG please, I'm begging you. You can't let this happen."

He made many other statements in the video, which have generated reactions online.

Reactions as Man pleads with Arsenal

1.real_fredrickson wrote:

"If ya know Arsenal is winning the Champions League gather here."

Just Ghagha added:

"Arsenal winning champions League is part of the signs of endtime."

BRAIN shared:

"If Arsenal win the champions league just go to mars 😂 coz this heart go too hot for you."

Charles Prempeh noted:

"This is Arsenal’s year, the UCL is ours too."

ADEWALE stressed:

"Make we win ucl first unna go tell me how Messi take sabi pass SAKA."

Kolawole Newton shared:

"If you believe Arsenal is winning 🏆 champion league this season gather here."

Hikam619 wrote:

"if Arsenal will win premier league and Champion league drop a heart ❤️💙 💜 here."

Sharifdeenshash0 explained:

"You’ll struggle after the finals when Arsenal wins it. Start looking for a way to manage the pain."

SlimDaddy said

"Is man city even a football club how can you not win a premier league trophy for 2 years. Man city should never be compared to Arsenal."

REKE stressed:

"PSG will beat arsenal, but I wish Arsenal wins,they’ve been so consistent and I wish them success on this one."

@arshavin shared:

"Bro do you remember when our president say is my ton it's Arsenal ton."

Mentioned you noted:

"Come back to this comment when Arsenal wins the champions league unfortunately."

KingChuks added:

"Arsenal for champions League ooo abeg mk yamal fit win ballon d'or God abeg."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a sweet WhatsApp message her father sent her after Arsenal won the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

In the message, her father told her that Arsenal last won the league in the same year she was born. He also wished her a happy birthday and called her his champion girl because the club won the title on her birthday.

Father rocks custom Arsenal outfit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an Arsenal fan became popular online after celebrating the club’s Premier League title win.

The man took his daughter to school while wearing a customised outfit with the Arsenal logo on it. In the video, his daughter looked very happy as they walked together, while the father greeted people they met on the road.

Source: Legit.ng