2025 UTME: Deeper Life High School Student Scores 339, Shares Dream Course He Wants in UNILORIN
- Fifteen-year-old Victor Jonah Febuins scored an impressive 339 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination
- Victor was a science student at Deeper Life High School, Jalingo, Taraba state, who chose Biomedical Engineering at the University of Ilorin as his first choice
- He shared the reason why he chose the course while registering for his examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)
A young Nigerian boy of 15 years old, Victor Jonah Febuins, celebrated as he checked his result in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.
The boy, who is a student of Deeper Life High School in Jalingo, Taraba, had an impressive score of 339.
The boy’s brother, Miracle Febuins, brought his result to the attention of Legit.ng, as he shared the young boy’s dream.
Miracle said:
“Let's celebrate this young 15-year-old boy from Sardauna LGA of Taraba state who scored an aggregate score of 339 in the just concluded JAMB. Let's support him and sponsor him to become the biomedical engineer he wishes to become.”
15-year-old boy shares breakdown of UTME results
Speaking with Legit.ng, Victor shared the breakdown of his 2025 UTME results and opened up about his dream course.
As a science student, the Deeper Life High School student registered for English, Physics, Biology and Chemistry in the UTME.
He got 73 in English, 98 in Physics, 89 in Chemistry and 79 in Biology, with an aggregate of 339.
The young boy stated that he chose the University of Iorin as his first choice and that his dream course was Biomedical Engineering.
According to him, he chose the course because he had a passion for engineering as well as medicine.
His second choice was to study Medicine and Surgery at the Gombe State University.
His words:
“I applied for biomedical engineering at the University of Ilorin as first choice ànd medicine and surgery at Gombe State University as second choice. I have a passion for engineering as well as medicine, so to combine the two, I chose the desired course.”
He added that he would accept the admission if he were given a similar course after writing his post-UTME.
Boy scores over 300 after rewriting exam
In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian student who first scored 170 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) rose to a higher score after rewriting.
Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively participated in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results, posted the boy's result on X.
The improvement in the boy's score happened after he rewrote the examination due error admitted by JAMB.
Source: Legit.ng
