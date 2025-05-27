A Nigerian student who first scored 162 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) broke his school record with his resit result

The boy's result was posted on X by his older brother, who shared how the initial score affected their family

The improvement in the boy's score happened after he rewrote the examination due error admitted by JAMB

A young man has shared the UTME result of his younger brother, who took part in the resit examination ordered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

JAMB ordered that 379,000 candidate should retake the examination after an error resulted in their failure.

JAMB: Boy Who Got 162 in First 2025 UTME Breaks School Record After Rewriting Exam, Shows New Score

One of those who wrote the examination is the man’s brother named Johndavis whose initial result affected his family.

Initially, he scored 162, according to information shared on X by his older brother Jameswilliams Gabriel.

Jameswilliam said Johndavis’s result rose from 162 to 300 after he retook the examination, thereby breaking a record in his school.

He said:

“162? Ew! My kid brother just broke his school's UTME record! The first 300+ hitter from the Art department. The truth was that he wouldn't have been able to live with himself if he scored less than that.

“That's why JAMB cannot afford to fail — or worse still, treat the consequences of their failures with levity as they did before the social pressure.300 wasn't his first 2025 result. He was given 162. That was laughable. No, beyond that. It was excruciatingly traumatic.”

According to the UTME result, Johndavis registered for English language, Government, Literature and CRS.

He scored 71 in English language, 82 in Government, 74 in Literature and 73 in CRS.

How first result affected candidate’s family

Jameswilliams stated that the initial result affected his parents, and they were in disbelief.

He said:

“On seeing the result, my Dad instantly became a shadow of himself. My Mum became pretty neurotic. "My son used his blood to prepare for this exam, and they decided to rubbish it?" she kept repeating.

“I had to call her several times to assure her that Dad and I were on top of the situation. I paused several critical projects in my personal life to sort and think through the mess and noise to find out the practical way forward.

“I watched all critical interviews. Studied similar trends in past problematic years. Drafted complaint letters. Contributed my bit to advocacy in certain key quarters. Shared the hopeful findings home to give perspective and hope. And sure enough, we were reprieved to hear that their exam would be rescheduled and that he was eligible to resit.”

See full post below:

