The annual salary of the medical doctors in the United Kingdom has been disclosed by its national health body

Information made available on the National Health Service website shows the annual salary of its personnel by position

In this article, Legit.ng examines the amount paid yearly for resident doctors and specialists, as effective from April 1, 2026

The United Kingdom health body, the National Health Service (NHS), has published the salary structure for doctors.

Doctors’ salaries in the UK are determined by the positions and other specifications, including years of service.

UK National Health Service publishes salary of doctors, sepcialists, consultants. Photo: Unsplash

Source: UGC

Legit.ng highlights the basic salaries of the UK resident doctors, specialists, consultants, and general practitioners (GPs).

What’s UK salary for resident doctors?

Effective from April 1, 2026, the basic annual salary for doctors in their foundational training is from £40,190 ( approximatelyN72,920,936) to £45,994 (N83,456,434), according to the NHS official website.

The foundational training is part of a doctor’s training and takes place after the completion of a medical degree at university. It comprises a series of rotations in different specialities within hospitals or in the community.

The first year of training is known as FY1 and the second FY2. Foundation training precedes specialist training in medicine or surgery.

How much is UK specialist doctors' salary?

For a doctor doing their specialist training, their basic salary will be £54,499 (N98,876,173), rising to £76,582 (N138,961,178).

A specialty doctor earns a basic salary of £63,696 (N115,542,569) to £102,689 (N186,286,574).

Effective from April 1, 2026, a specialist grade doctor earns a basic salary of £104,401 (N189,392,288) to £115,341 (N209,274,479).

UK NHS releases new salary structure for doctors and specialists. Photo: Unsplash

Source: UGC

UK medical consultant’s salary in 2026

A consultant earns a basic salary of £113,565 (N206,082,998) to £150,569 (N273,233,047) per year, depending on the length of their service, effective from April 1, 2026.

In addition, if they take on extra responsibilities, for example in management or education, they may expect to be paid more.

Consultants can also supplement their salary by working in private practice if they wish. The opportunities available will depend on their specialty areas and the time they wish to spend on this outside of their NHS contracted hours.

How much is pay for UK GPs?

In the UK, general practitioners who are employees of independent contractor practices or directly employed by primary care organisations have their annual pay between £78,699 (N142,814,839) to £118,759 (N215,477,635).

In a related story, a female Nigerian doctor who moved to the United Kingdom to further her career ended up without a job for almost two years.

Nigerian doctor in UK mentions salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female doctor residing in the United Kingdom announced her monthly salary after deductions and showed her payslip.

She then gave a breakdown of how she budgeted her salary every month, including bills, rent, food and other expenses.

Many who came across her post shared their observations after seeing her salary, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng