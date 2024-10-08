Mike Vrabel’s wife and children: Meet the coach's family

Mike Vrabel is a prominent head coach of the Tennessee Titans. While his football career has been remarkable, his personal life has gained media attention, with fans wanting to know more about his wife and children. The story of Mike Vrabel’s wife, Jennifer Vrabel, and their two children reveals the strong family foundation that has supported him.

Mike runs on the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (L). The NFL coach posing with his wife Jennifer (R). Photo: Wesley Hitt, @justhottrends on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Mike Vrabel was a consensus All-American drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 1997 NFL draft. During his eight-year tenure with the New England Patriots, he was a three-time Super Bowl champion and a First-team All-Pro. Mike retired from playing in the NFL after the 2010 season and joined Ohio State University as their linebackers coach a year later.

Mike Vrabel’s wife (Jennifer) profile summary

Full name Jennifer Boleyn Vrabel Gender Female Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Partner Mike Vrabel Children 2 College Ohio State University Profession Former volleyball player, dental hygienist

Who is Mike Vrabel’s wife?

Mike Vrabel is married to Jennifer Vrabel, formerly known as Jen Boleyn. The two met at Ohio State University, where both were standout college athletes. Jennifer Vrabel played volleyball at Ohio State and remains among the university’s all-time assists leaders. Conversely, Mike was a standout defensive lineman at Ohio State.

Mike’s outgoing personality and constant talking caught Jen’s attention. According to The Tennessean, coach John Cooper, who led Ohio State during Vrabel’s time, Mike was one of the best players he had ever coached.

He sure wasn’t afraid to speak up, and he hated to lose. He’d get after his teammates if he didn’t think they were giving enough effort, and it’s hard to find guys who are willing to do that. Mike’s one of those guys that never missed practice, never took a play off, never made mistakes. He’s one of the five or 10 best players I’ve ever coached.

Eventually, Jennifer took the initiative and asked the professor for Mike's phone number. Throughout those years, Jen Vrabel stood by his side, working as a dental hygienist in Columbus, Ohio.

Despite the distance, Jen would drive back and forth each week to be with Mike. Then came the call from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, a turning point in Mike’s career.

Jen remembers the moment well, laughing at how surreal it felt when Mike told her the Patriots wanted him to start for them.

I was like, ‘Wait, the Patriots are going to sign you and you’re going to start for them?’ I’m so confused. I mean awesome, but, for real?

After getting to know each other for a few years, Mike and Jennifer Vrabel married in 1999.

Vrabel children

The Vrabel family includes two sons, Tyler and Carter, who have inherited their parents' athletic abilities.

Tyler Vrabel

Tyler Vrabel positioned in a three-point stance on a football field (L). The football player in a red uniform with gold and white accents (R). Photo: @tylervrabel_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Born in 2000, Tyler Vrabel followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a football career. He attended Boston College, where he played offensive lineman.

Tyler’s position as an offensive lineman showcases his talent and understanding of the sport, traits he inherited while growing up around his father, Mike Vrabel. In June 2017, Tyler tweeted to congratulate his parents and coaches for supporting him in his football career.

First, I would like to thank my parents for supporting me throughout my life. I also want to thank my coaches for developing me into the person I am on and off the field. Lastly, I want to thank all of the coaches and programs that gave me an opportunity to play for their school. I have decided that I am going to commit to Boston College to continue my academic and athletic career.

Who does Tyler Vrabel play for?

Tyler is working his way through the NFL ranks. In 2022, he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. He continues to develop his skills as he forges his path in football.

His time at Boston College and now with the Atlanta Falcons has allowed him to build his football career. On May 2023, Tyler acknowledged his parents and coach, Jim McGuire, for believing in him and giving him a shot at continuing to do what he loves the most.

I want to thank God and my Family for everything they have given me. Also I want to thank @CoachMcGuire26 for believing in me and giving me a shot to continue to do what I love most, with that being said I will be continuing my Academic and Athletic career at Tennessee Tech.

Carter Vrabel

Carter Vrabel carved out his baseball career. He went on to Tennessee Tech University as an infielder. He also had two previous stops at Wabash Valley College and Volunteer State Community College.

FAQs

Who is Mike Vrabel? Mike Vrabel is the head coach of the Tennessee Titans and a former NFL linebacker. Who is Mike Vrabel married to? The former NFL linebacker is married to Jennifer Vrabel, his college sweetheart from Ohio State University. When did Mike Vrabel and Jennifer marry? The couple tied the knot in 1999. Is Tyler Vrabel related to Mike Vrabel? Tyler Vrabel is Mike’s son and has followed in his father’s footsteps in the sports industry, playing football as an offensive lineman. How many children does Mike Vrabel have? The pair has two children, Tyler and Carter Vrabel. What does Carter Vrabel do? Carter Vrabel has carved out his journey in baseball.

Mike Vrabel's wife, Jennifer Vrabel, is more than just the spouse of an NFL coach. The accomplished former dentist’s dedication to her family has been crucial to their success. Together, the Vrabel family has created a legacy in the NFL industry, with Tyler Vrabel stepping into the football world with the same determination as his father.

