A biology teacher who retook the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has made public his new result

The teacher became a viral sensation after initially scoring 159 in the first UTME results released and had threatened to sue Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the poor score

Commenting on his new result, the teacher said he must have scored higher in the previous one, which was marred by human error and technical glitches

John Felix Obughikem, a biology teacher, has reacted via Facebook after scoring 282 in the UTME resit he sat for.

Felix, a biology teacher for 18 years, had threatened to drag JAMB to court after he got 159 in the first released UTME, a score he thought did not add up.

A biology teacher scores 282 in the 2025 UTME resit. Photo Credit: John Felix

Teacher's comment on his UTME resit result

Felix, in a Facebook post, displayed his UTME resit result and opined that he must have scored higher in the previous one if he could pull this number in a resit that he was notified to take within 24 hours.

He took pride in his earlier public outcry, saying it had helped save the younger students who wouldn't have said anything about their low scores, which JAMB later admitted was due to technical glitches and human error.

Felix appreciated Legit.ng, other news outlets, the CEO of Educare, Alex Onyia, and all who shared his Facebook posts for contributing to the pressure mounted against JAMB, which led to the resit.

"If I could get 282 under 24 hours notice to retake JAMB, then I must have scored higher in the previous one.

"I was very sure I couldn't score as low as 37 in Biology and 159 aggregate.

"At least my agitation has helped to save the younger students who wouldn't have said anything.

"Thank you Legit.ng.

"Thank you viralnews.com.

"Thank you phoenix news.

"Thank you Alex Onyia of Educare.ng, you were the real weight behind the rescheduling.

"Thank you all my fb friends that shared the posts I made. You helped me fight a just course.

"#282 is not #159."

A look at Felix's UTME resit result showed he scored 73 in English, 58 in Physics, 74 in Biology and 77 in Chemistry.

Biology teacher reacts after scoring 282 on his UTME resit. Photo Credit: John Felix

Social media users congratulated the teacher for his performance in the UTME resit.

Teacher's new UTME result elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the teacher's UTME result below:

Faith Oluomachi Okata said:

"Congratulations Sir, if everyone will learn to stand up this way I think no one will treat us wrong."

Princess Sholly said:

"Still better than the previous, and the fact you had another exam same day, you tried.

"Congratulations once more 🎉."

ProphetBright O Joel said:

"Great Man,

"Keep winning, you're an inspiration to many! Your perseverance and determination are truly admirable. Keep pushing forward!🙏🏻"

Emeka Peace-Standhope said:

"Congratulations sir. We are proud of you for believing in yourself."

Dike Uloma Nwabueze said:

"God bless you for taking the bold step."

Monday Kelechi Gideon said:

"My brother I wish you success."

Diecey Kul-prine Nzotta said:

"My sister's results dey show under investigation oooo."

Teacher who got new date for resit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a biology teacher had lamented after JAMB gave him a new date to retake his UTME.

In a Facebook post, the tutor said he has a degree in biology and that he has been teaching the subject for 18 years. The biology teacher said that he does not know how he would meet up with the two examinations. In an interview with Legit.ng, Felix said he printed his slip and was ready for the examination.

"JAMBHQ has rescheduled my exam on Friday 16-05-2025 by 2:00 pm. My only fear is that I have another exam at Umuahia same day by 9:30 AM. How I wish I had my own vehicle," he told Legit.ng.

