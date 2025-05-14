BREAKING: JAMB Finally Admits to Errors in 2025 UTME

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has admitted to committing errors in the just concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Legit.ng reports that UTME is a computer-based standardized examination organized by JAMB for prospective undergraduates into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Recall that JAMB has promised to commence the review OF the 2025 UTME results and performance tomorrow, Thursday, May 15.

The examination board said the review was part of efforts to address public concerns about the recently released results.

JAMB defended the results, stating they aligned with historical performance trends, while the minister of education supported anti-malpractice efforts.

As reported by The Punch, the JAMB registrar of the Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede admitted to error during an ongoing press briefing in Abuja.

Oloyede admitted that errors affected the performance candidates in the 2025 UTME.

“What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors,”

