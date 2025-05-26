A Nigerian student who first scored 170 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) rose to a higher score after rewriting

The boy's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing JAMB 2025 result.

The improvement in the boy's score happened after he rewrote the examination due error admitted by JAMB

A man has shared the UTME result of a boy who took part in the resit examination ordered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

JAMB ordered that 379,000 candidate should retake the examination after an error resulted in their failure.

One of those who wrote the examination is Aneke Kosisochukwu Kasiemobi, and he did well.

Initially, he scored 170, according to information shared on X by education advocate Alex Onyia.

Alex said Chidiebere's result has risen from 170 to 331 after he retook the examination.

He said:

"This is one of my village youngsters. Last year, he scored 288 which he wasn’t happy with. The first score he got this year was 170 and after the resit he got 333. All of them have been rejoicing!"

According to the UTME result, Chidiebere registered for English language, biology, physics and chemistry.

He scored 63 in English language, 88 in biology, 92 in physics and 90 in chemistry.

See the result below:

Reactions trail boy’s UTME result

@jenslaw_ said:

"On a second thought, how do these youngsters read these curly fonts on their phones? My head almost spun trying to read his sms messages."

@UkpaiNdubuisi1 said:

"I am just curious here. Congratulations to the young man. But is there a science course that does not require Mathematics in the UTME? Mathematics was replaced with Biology in this result."

@kuwagwu said:

"Wow.. this is really heartwarming, I can imagine the joy these kids are feeling right now. My Underaged daughter's result was also released today, she scored 345. She has been beaming with joy after seeing her result. Thanks Alex for fighting for these kids, God bless you."

@fav4life_ said:

"Sir there some student who sat for the resit and while trying to check the result we are getting a message that we have being rescheduled for the mop up exam and we where not absent for any of the two previous exam. Sir, please look into it."

@Josh_gosh599 said:

"This partial on this jamb is too much, they only speak for the rich people and live the poor once. We all know everyone must have read for this exam and I scored 174 . So After leaking questions they now allowed some set to resist .this is absolute not fair in this Nigeria."

In a related story, a Nigerian boy celebrated after being rescheduled for the exam.

Lawyer laments over sister’s resit exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer, Zion Odinaka, lamented JAMB’s decision to reschedule his sister’s exam after a technical glitch affected thousands of UTME candidates.

His sister’s new exam date clashed with her university physics practical, forcing her to travel home and causing her significant stress.

She planned to rewrite UTME again in 2025 after missing out on her preferred course despite scoring 289 in 2024.

