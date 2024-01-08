Diane Addonizio’s bio: age, height, net worth, Howie Long

Diane Addonizio is a celebrity wife, businesswoman, and professional lawyer from the United States. She came into the spotlight after she married former NFL defensive player Howie Long. Her husband currently works as a studio analyst, author, and actor. Discover the fascinating story behind her successful career and love life.

NFL analyst Howie Long and Diane Addonizio attend the Friars' Club Roast of Terry Bradshaw at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Diane Addonizio has been married for over four decades. Their romantic love story commenced in the mid-1970s while they were in college. Diane is a mother of three and currently resides in Virginia, United States.

Full name Diane Addonizio Gender Female Year of birth 16 March 1962 Age 61 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Monmouth County Town of Redbank, New Jersey, USA Current residence Albemarle County, Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Golden brown Eye colour Brown Father Frank Addonizio Mother Marie Cecere Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Howie Long Children 3 University Villanova University, University of Southern California Profession Professional lawyer, author, businesswoman Net worth $1 million

Diane Addonizio's bio

The American entrepreneur was born and raised in Monmouth County Town of Redbank, New Jersey, United States. How old is Howie Long's wife? Diane is 61 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 16 March 1962.

She is the daughter of Mane Cecere and Frank Addonizio. Her father was in the Army of World War II and the Korean War. Additionally, he was a security of the IIT subsidiary. Diane was brought up alongside her brother, James, an attorney.

She graduated from the University of Villanova in Pennsylvania, USA, with a bachelor's degree in Classical Studies. She later acquired a degree in Law from the University of Southern California School of Law.

Career

Former Pro Football Player/NFL Analyst Howie Long and his wife Diane Addonizio attend the 'Broken Arrow' Westwood Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Howie Long's spouse is a professional lawyer and entrepreneur. She is believed to have worked as an attorney after completing her law studies but no longer practices law. After her marriage to her husband, she ventured into the business world.

Diane is also an author. He wrote a book titled He's Just My Dad! Portraits of Celebrity Athletes and Their Children.

What is Diane Addonizio's net worth?

The celebrity wife has an alleged net worth of $1 million, according to Biography Gist, Very Celeb and Players Bio. Her primary source of income is her business. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband has a net worth of $16 million.

How did Diane and Howie meet?

Howie and his wife met while studying at the University of Villanova. They dated and married on 29 June 1982 through a wedding ceremony attended by friends and relatives. The couple has three children: Christopher Howard Long, Kyle Long, and Howard Long Jr.

Christopher was born on 28 March 1985. He followed in his father's footsteps by becoming an , where he played as a defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles. He also played for other teams, such as the New England Patriots and St Louis Rams.

Chris is married to Megan O'Malley, and the two share a son, Waylon James Long. Her second-born son, Kyle, was born on 5 December 1988. He also followed in his father and older brother's footsteps. He played as an offensive guard for the Chicago Bears. He now hosts a podcast, Green Light with Chris Long.

Her youngest son, Howard Long Jr, was born in 1990. He took a different career path from his father and brothers. Since December 2019, he has worked as the premium sales consultant for the Oakland Raiders. He also held the same position at Legend-Las Vegas Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Diane's husband, Howard Mathew Moses Long, is a retired football defensive end who played in the NFL for 13 seasons. He played for the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders teams. After retiring, he became a studio analyst for Fox Sports and as an actor. He has been featured in films and TV shows such as 3000 Miles to Graceland, Up & Adams and Firestorm.

Diane Addonizio's height and weight

Former Pro Football Player/NFL Analyst Howie Long and his wife Diane Addonizio attend the 'Firestorm' Westwood Premiere at Mann National Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Howie's wife is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

Who is Diane Addonizio? She is a professional lawyer and entrepreneur best known as Howie Long's wife. Where is Diane Addonizio from? She was born in Monmouth County Town of Redbank, New Jersey, United States. What is Diane Addonizio's age? She is 61 years old as of January 2024, having been born on 16 March 1962. Is Howie Long's wife an attorney? She is currently not practising law. Who has Howie Long been married to? He is married to Diane Addonizio. How many times has Howie Long been married? The former NFL player has been married once to his wife, Diane Addonizio. However, there were speculations he was married to actress Teri Hatcher, which was false. Does Diane Addonizio have children? The American entrepreneur has three sons—Christopher, Kyle, and Howard Long Jr. What is Diane Addonizio's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1 million.

Diane Addonizio is an American businesswoman, author and professional lawyer. She is popularly recognised as the wife of a former NFL player, Howie Long. She and her husband share three sons and currently reside in Albemarle County, Virginia, United States.

