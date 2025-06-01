A young boy, Benjamin Moses Miracle, has been rewarded for his hard work and academic excellence in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Miracle scored 314 in the just concluded 2025 UTME after five attempts and was rewarded with a full scholarship

Pastor Paul Enenche announced and offered Miracle the full scholarship after he shared his testimony and disclosed that his family has no fund to sponsor his university education

FCT, Abuja - The founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Paul Enenche, offered full scholarship to a young boy, Benjamin Moses Miracle, who scored 314 in the just concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The young boy gave testimony of how he 314 after scoring 194 in his first attempt.

Miracle said he had been writing UTME for five years without success until his recent high score.

During his testimony, he mentioned that he is not sure of how he will pursue his education after scoring high in the 2025 UTME.

Moved with compassion, Pastor Enenche offered to take over the sponsorship of the young man’s education in the medical school.

Miracle told Pastor Enenche that his father is out of job and his mother also lost her job.

The man of God urged Miracle to get his admission letter from Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and he will be sponsored

UTME Candidate with Top Performance Gets ₦2.4m Scholarship

A 2024 UTME candidate with top performance across the Ogbomosho local government areas of Oyo state, Olalude David Ayodeji, was rewarded with a ₦2.4 million scholarship.

The UTME candidate with excellent performance was awarded the prize by SQI College of ICT

Ayodeji is a Deeper Life High School student who scored 341 in his 2024 UTME and will undergo 12-month professional training in Robotics Engineering at the college's AI and Robotics Research Centre.

“2nd best in 2023 UTME”: Teenager bags $3.5m scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the second-best candidate in the 2023 UTME bagged scholarships in 14 foreign universities.

The scholarships secured by Oluwafemi Ositade are worth over $3.5 million from top-notch universities in the United States, Canada and Qatar.

The 17-year-old obtained eight A’s and one B2 in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and scored 358 in 2023 UTME.

