A female lecturer at Covenant University has shared some of the strict operational guidelines guiding the institution's teaching staff

In a viral video, she highlighted three distinct things that separate the school's lecturers from those in other Nigerian universities

The staff member noted that the strict regulations were put in place to ensure absolute objectivity and maintain academic integrity

A female lecturer at Covenant University has opened up about the unique institutional regulations guiding the teaching staff of the private university.

In a video published on TikTok, the academic provider, identified as @mautinogabi on the social platform, listed three popular practices common in other Nigerian universities that are strictly prohibited at her institution.

A Covenant university lecturer mentions 3 common things staff are not allowed to do. Photo credit: @mautinogabi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The Covenant University lecturer explained that the rules are designed to elevate the standard of learning and block any avenues for unethical student-teacher dynamics.

1. Handouts are banned

Speaking on campus life and instructional guidelines, the lecturer stated that members of the faculty are completely forbidden from selling text materials directly to undergraduates.

@mautinogabi said:

"Lecturers are not allowed to sell handouts to students at all. Textbooks, whatever, you are not allowed to sell anything to students."

2. Notes in printed format is barred

She further revealed that even the distribution of personal notes in printed formats is barred. Instead, the school utilises an automated database system where students can easily view educational materials.

In her words:

"Hard copy notes in hard forms are not allowed. All notes are to be in soft copies, and we upload them to a portal where students have access to them with their passcode."

3. No gifts from students allowed

Addressing ethical considerations within the university system, the female lecturer made it known that the management has zero tolerance for gifts or financial compensation from learners to their instructors.

According to her, this rule is strictly enforced to protect the validity of the grading process.

She stated:

"Lecturers are not allowed to collect anything from students. Gift, monetary gift, whatever... they are not allowed. And of course, the reason for that is very simple, I mean, for ethical reasons to ensure objectivity and maintain integrity."

Nigerians react to Covenant University lecturer's revelations

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lecturer's post below:

esan said:

"My son always asked for text book oooo."

NEOMILLI DRUGGIE said:

"LFC has standard in everything."

Ineye said:

"Chapel service? Lecturers are not allowed to skip chapel service."

Watch the video below:

Covenant University graduate bags degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who attended Covenant University shared how she struggled academically before she could graduate.

Source: Legit.ng