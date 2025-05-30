A brilliant student made his family members proud because of the result he achieved after writing the 2025 UTME

The intelligent UTME candidate wants to study electrical and electronics engineering at the University of Lagos

His examination result shows that he scored 66 in English language, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 92 in chemistry

A brilliant UTME candidate performed excellently in the examination, and his family members are proud of him.

The 16-year-old candidate obtained impressive grades in all four subjects he took in the 2025 UTME.

The man displayed the 2025 UTME result of a boy who wishes to study electrical and electronics engineering at UNILAG. Photo credit: Getty Images/MoMo Productions and X/@idrisayobello.

His UTME result was posted by his uncle, Idris Ayodeji Bello, who admitted that he was impressed by his nephew's performance.

16-year-old boy aspires to study at UNILAG

He said his nephew, who scored 348 in UTME, has applied to study electrical and electronics engineering at the University of Lagos.

Idris said:

"I am rarely impressed but my nephew scored 348 in Jamb! Eng 66 Maths 95 Phy 95 and Chemistry 92. Coming after 6 A1s in the last GCE including English, Maths, Further Maths and Physics. The 16-year-old boy wants to study Elect/Elect at Unilag.He has also fully memorised the Quran!"

The 16-year-old boy also did well in the WAEC examination. Photo credit: X/@idrisayobello.

Idris said people always regarded him as a genius in his family, but someone like his nephew has performed well too.

His words:

"I can't even mention my own JAMB score publicly, to think I was the one who was once regarded as the genius in the family! Thank God these ones didn't come during my time!"

See the post below:

Reactions to intelligent boy's UTME result

@busanga said:

"He chose the right school. Enough said."

@mrBash_Y said:

"The memorization of the Quran opens up new gates in the brain's Hippocampus."

@sulaimonidowuu said:

"Una don raise efiwe. This is quite impressive. May Allah put barka in it."

@_iOlatunde said:

"Congratulations. Meanwhile, what happened to WAEC, and why GCE?"

@DanielUdoanwan said:

"He may be qualified for a multimillion naira scholarship at Nile University of Nigeria. Check it out."

@yemoskipee said:

"Congratulations to him, but if he is not 17 exactly by November, Unilag will not offer him an admission. It is better you check now to confirm this and his university to another. Best wishes."

@AdagbaOkiki said:

"What a beautiful motivation from him. May God continually help him. He is unstoppable."

@JoshBiggs007 said:

"Excellent results! The next huddle will be the post-JAMB which I think should be bread and butter in comparison to the previous two. Here's wishing him well in his aspirations and endeavors."

Science student scores 132 after scoring 295 in 2024

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a student who took the 2025 UTME scored 132, which was considered a low performance.

According to the man who posted the results on social media, the low mark was discouraging.

He said the student in reference scored 295 in the UTME in 2024, only for her score and performance to plummet a year late.

