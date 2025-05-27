A Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen above 360

The boy's result was posted on X by his older brother, who stated that it was his brother’s first attempt

The improvement in the boy's score happened after he rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB

A young man has shared the UTME result of his younger brother, who took part in the resit examination ordered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

JAMB ordered that 379,000 candidate should retake the examination after an error resulted in their failure.

One of those who wrote the examination is the man’s brother, named Ndukwu David Akachukwu, whose initial result affected his family.

Initially, he scored 184, according to information shared on X by his older brother Malachy Ndukwu, who is a medical doctor.

Malachy said David’s result rose from 184 to 364 after he retook the examination, thereby breaking a record in his school.

According to the UTME result, David registered for English language, Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

He scored 77 in English language, 94 in Chemistry, 96 in Physics and 97 in Maths.

The man said:

“Get in joor!! Jamb wan whine this boy give am 184. Thank you to everyone who spoke up to get them to resit this exam. I’m still in awe of this result.. 364!! In his first attempt?? My God.”

See the result below:

Reaction trails boy’s UTME result

@qween_ivy said:

"Wow! Your brother?? Omgggggg. Your siblings are book smart o. Congratulations to him."

@Chuckymedellin said:

"Wow. Maddd. My own brother took it again and got 312."

@Official_Ceda said:

"My God this should be among the top 3 scores this year, kudos to the young chap. I'm still interested in marrying ur lawyer sister o."

@mophoee said:

"Cucurellllaaaaa. Them suppose just add 200 for that him first result na him real score be that."

@_QLaura9 said:

"Not surprised. this family is highly intelligent. Congratulations to him."

@kemi_codes said:

"Congratulations to him! This is impressive, 97 in Maths is lit. I would like to interview him on how he scored this high. You may check out my playlist of interviews I’ve conducted in the past."

@Micha_el100 said:

"Omo.. this is insanely good. Congratulations to him."

@thalloclint said:

"Wowww. Another Doc coming cos I'm sure na Medicine."

@kenetropolis said:

"This score suppose dey billboard o."

