Marist Brothers Juniorate School in Abia State impressed social media users after 33 of its students scored 300 and above in the 2025 UTME

The score of the top-performing student, Ngorka Reginald Chukwunecherem, caught people's attention

The school’s secretary, Cecilia Chidinma, confirmed the performance to Legit.ng, and shared the factor behind the student's success

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result of students of a Catholic school, the Marist Brothers Juniorate School, tended on social media.

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), about 33 of them scored 300 and above.

2025 UTME: Catholic School Shows Result of 33 Students With Over 300 in JAMB, Highest Score Trends

Source: Facebook

An X user, @AfamDeluxo, shared the result of the intelligent boys who attend Marist Brothers Juniorate in Uturu, Abia State.

The highest scorer, Ngorka Reginald Chukwunecherem, got an impressive score of 362.

The school secretary, Cecilia Chidinma, confirmed to Legit.ng that 33 students got above 300 but there were others who also wrote the exam and scored lesser than that.

She shared the full analytics of the students’ performance in the 2025 UTME with Legit.ng.

See the analysis below:

Source: UGC

Speaking on factor that affect the performance of the students, Cecilia said:

“When you have teachers that are ready to sacrifice their time to bring out the best in them and also to bring out the best in their students both academic and moral.”

Reactions trail result of top performers

@charliebeato said:

"The standards in the school na top notch. Ask @YulEdochie. I went to the school with Yul. Whatever you guys think, dude is a great person all round."

@Airdropglobal5 said:

"Gives me goosebumps looking at this. The pipeline of brilliant Igbo young people will never stop. Now this is what is called excellence. Congratulations to all of them. Igbo Amaka!"

@Pwidycynty said:

"Awesome. My son passed their entrance exam but I don't want him to attend same sex school or even go as far as Abia State. I want him to attend their mixed school in Nteje " Marist comprehensive" but with these awesome results now, I don't even know what to do."

In a related story, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a Deeper Life High School student scored 339.

Science student scores 360 after 2025 UTME resit

A Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The girl's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

