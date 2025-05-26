A Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360

The girl's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after he rewrote the examination due to error admitted by JAMB

A man has shared the UTME result of a science student who took part in the resit examination ordered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

JAMB ordered that 379,000 candidate should retake the examination after an error resulted in their failure.

Science Student Who Rewrote UTME Scores 360 in Resit Examination After JAMB Error Made Her Score 148

One of those who wrote the examination is Michael Inemesit Uduak, whose dream was to study medicine.

Initially, she scored 148, according to information shared on X by education advocate Alex Onyia.

Alex said Inemesit's result has risen from 148 to 360 after she retook the examination.

He said:

“This Michael’s result is very special to me. Two years ago she scored 281, last year 311 and still couldn’t get into medicine. When this year’s first result came out, she was given 148.

“Now after the resit, she scores 360. Her dream of becoming a medical doctor is here. I’m happy we didn’t fail her and thousands of other brilliant students.”

According to the UTME result, Inemesit registered for English language, biology, physics and chemistry.

She scored 75 in English language, 91 in biology, 91 in physics and 98 in chemistry.

Reactions trail girl’s UTME result

@ebenezer_uwaeme said:

"The question is....why did he not gain admission last year despite scoring 311?"

@Ebenezer_Ogbu said:

"That is a brilliant result. Do encourage them to include universities in their "catchment area" (universities that map to their state of origin) as their first choice. 311, should it not be enough to get her in for the Post UME? Anyways, congrates to her."

@enyola said:

"The girl that I also mentioned just sent me a voice note. She almost didn’t make it to retake the exam because she was already in Lagos before I sent the link you shared and encouraged her. Even gingered here mum and she traveled back. She was allotted 143 before, now she’s got 272. Although she felt her original result would have been above 300, she’s been vindicated somehow. Let’s hope she will be able to get admission to study English with this score."

Science Student Who Rewrote UTME Scores 360 in Resit Examination After JAMB Error Made Her Score 148

In a related story, a boy who got 170 scored over 300 after rewriting the 2025 UTME.

Girl who scored 154 shows new result

A Nigerian girl shared her excitement with netizens after rewriting the 2025 UTME and getting a higher aggregate score.

The girl shared how she felt after seeing her initial score and was happy when she was rescheduled by the board the retake the exam.

In a viral post, she displayed the subjects that she sat for in the examination and the aggregate score that she achieved.

