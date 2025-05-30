A Nigerian boy named Divinefavour Aiyidubie celebrated on social media after sitting for his 2025 UTME and scoring above 200

He shared that he aimed to study Mass Communication at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and shared his results on the social media platform, Facebook

Divinefavour wrote English, Christian Religious Studies, Government, Literature, thanking God for the success of the examinations, adding that he scored beyond his expectations

A Nigerian boy, Divinefavour Aiyidubie Ikponwomnsa, celebrated as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released his result after he wrote his UTME.

The arts student stated that he wanted to study Mass Communication at the University of Benin(UNIBEN).

The boy, identified as Zino Favour on Facebook, showed his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score on the social media platform

In a Facebook post, the boy proudly and confidently displayed his result, which showed that his score was 202 during the examination.

He stated that he did not expect to get such a score, stating his confidence in getting admission to study Mass Communication at UNIBEN.

The boy also expressed gratitude to God for the result he got in the 2025 UTME, where he registered for four subjects: English, Christian Religious Studies (CRS), Literature and Government.

Divinefavour got 54 in English, 51 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS), 49 in Government and 48 in Literature.

He said:

“God, thank you, never expected this result. Omo uniben here I come.”

Reactions trail UNIBEN aspirant's UTME results

Many who came across the post congratulated the young man on his result. Some tapped into it while others shared their observations.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Vic Tor said:

"Congratulations. But you guys should be closing your reg number."

Chi Dera said:

"Congrats, I tap from your grace. As they say, when you are happy for someone no matter what good things will always come to you."

Bomsy Lab said:

"Congrats at least you pass 200 very good."

Tsevende Aondongu Jacob said:

"Thank God for that."

Jûsst Çhîsøm said:

"Na ur mama send you ur results."

Mhiz Bukky Ola said:

"Same here...my dad also checked it for me. Congrats dear."

Goodhope Odinakachi said:

"Pls look for 230 and above and tap from."

