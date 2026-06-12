Kuwait temporarily suspended the issuance of commercial visit visas for all foreign nationals, disrupting planned business travel

Nigerian business travellers were among those affected as authorities halted the visa category used for meetings, conferences and investment activities

The move came amid growing instability in the Middle East, with the ongoing Iran conflict believed to have influenced tighter border measures

Nigerians seeking to travel to Kuwait for business engagements may face fresh hurdles after the Gulf nation temporarily halted the issuance of commercial visit visas for all foreign nationals.

The suspension affects short-term business travellers who typically use the visa category to attend meetings, negotiate contracts, participate in conferences and explore investment opportunities in Kuwait, The Economic Times reports.

Kuwait has temporarily stopped issuing commercial visit visas to foreign nationals. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Authorities have not announced when the restriction will be lifted.

Why has Kuwait suspended business visas?

While Kuwaiti officials have yet to publicly provide a detailed explanation for the move, the decision comes at a time of heightened instability across the Middle East following the escalating conflict involving Iran.

Kuwait is among the countries in the Gulf region feeling the impact of the crisis. Security concerns and the need to manage cross-border movements may have influenced the government's decision to tighten entry procedures temporarily.

The measure applies to all nationalities, meaning Nigerians are not being singled out. However, the development is expected to affect business people, investors and professionals who rely on short-term travel to maintain commercial ties with the oil-rich nation.

What does the visa suspension mean?

With the suspension now in force, foreign nationals can no longer obtain commercial visit visas until further notice. Those with planned business trips may need to postpone travel arrangements or explore alternative visa options if available.

Travel and immigration experts are advising affected individuals to closely monitor official announcements from Kuwaiti authorities for updates on the policy.

Iran: We’re ready for long war

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iran declared readiness for a prolonged conflict that could cripple the global economy as hostilities in the Middle East intensified and critical trade routes came under threat.

The warning followed attacks on commercial shipping and fresh signals from Tehran that vessels linked to the United States and its allies would be considered legitimate targets.

Iran warns of prolonged conflict, threatening global economy and key trade routes. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The statement came as Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz, a corridor that handles a major share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

The development contrasted sharply with remarks from US President Donald Trump, who told Axios the conflict would end soon because American forces had limited remaining targets inside Iran.

Iran signals prolonged global economic war

Oil markets reacted sharply to the deteriorating security situation. Prices have climbed steadily since February 28, when US and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered a wider regional war.

The surge prompted the International Energy Agency to announce the release of 400 million barrels of oil from member states’ reserves, its largest coordinated drawdown to date.

As the fighting entered its 12th day, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it would expand operations to include economic centres and banks linked to US and Israeli interests. The threat accelerated evacuations by international firms from Dubai, a key regional business hub.

Trump lambasts Pope Leo XIV

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump launched a sharp public attack on Pope Leo XIV, deepening tensions between the White House and the Vatican over the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The remarks mark an unusual clash between two of the world’s most influential figures, with disagreements centering on the justification and morality of war.

Source: Legit.ng