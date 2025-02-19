Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, the expelled female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) is back to posting on social media

Since the physical altercation with a UNIZIK lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye, the young lady shied away from posting on Facebook as angry netizens descended on her wall

Her new video has sent social media users into a frenzy, with some hailing her and others trolling her

An erstwhile female student of UNIZIK, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, has resumed posting on Facebook days after her physical altercation with lecturer Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye which got her expelled from the institution.

Precious released a new video on Facebook, which contained different pictures of herself and captioned it, "Shawtyyy."

The expelled UNIZIK student has returned to social media. Photo Credit: Pim Pim, Lara Wise

Source: Facebook

Precious new social media post comes days after she reacted to the Facebook post of a UK-based lady who offered her abroad scholarship assistance.

The young lady's new video has sparked mixed reactions as some people hailed her, while others tackled her.

After the video, Precious posted a Facebook reel of herself, further catching people's interest. It is noteworthy that Precious had posted a short clip with emojis as a caption before these two clips.

Watch the expelled student's new video here.

Mixed reactions trail expelled student's video

David Achugbu said:

"I am not just your fan! I am a whole air conditioner!"

Oscar Chiemelie said:

"Thank God you are back Pim Pim."

Diamond Beauty said:

"My love heart you big time sis."

Dön Kelly 󱢏 said:

"You're beautiful Nne.

"No send anybody 🥰☺️.

"We have forgiven you due to your beauty🤗😌."

Markson Chinemelum Ekuma said:

"Beautiful woman ! Don't mind haters we love you."

Ekwueme Jeffery Chukwuemeka said:

"My baby don’t worry another school will accept you."

Olammy De said:

"Okay.

"U don go learn Tailor 🤣.

"Abi no be sewing machine i dey see for u back.

"Go register another jamb."

Lady who spoke with expelled student speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UK-based lady had shared what she learnt after recently speaking with the expelled UNIZIK student.

The lady said that what she found out was quite different from what was contained in the viral video of the incident. She added that the expelled student was not breaking down and was very fine. She added that Precious' family was solidly behind her and when she offered to help the expelled student find a scholarship abroad, they welcomed the idea.

"Follow social media noise at your own risk. As people are here shouting about how Unizik did a good thing to expel that female student, and how she embarrassed her family… I spoke to the lady and...

"1) The back story is so different from the tiny clip circulating on social media..." her post in part read.

