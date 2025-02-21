Nigerian reality TV star and influencer Natacha Akide, widely known as Tacha, is trending online

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tacha shocked the internet with her new look shortly after relocating to the UK

In a new post, Tacha shared all that he had to do to get to her current status after a fan called her journey a grace-filled one

Natacha Akide, a Nigerian reality TV star and influencer, has made headlines after she appeared online with her new body.

Tacha, known to be a controversial socialite, seemed to have simmered one ever since she relocated to the United Kingdom.

After sharing her new post, many began to comment, and one of her followers said that Tacha was a product of grace and not hard work.

In his words:

"This woman na another evidence that life na grace . No be hard work."

Reacting to his tweet, Tacha shared a lengthy post, where she detailed her journey to stardom.

"Yes life is grace but I put in crazy work! Was teaching in a nursery class @ 14 Sold recharge card @ mumsys store Did hair dressing all through Uni Sold okrika Became a freelance makeup artist Did ushering jobs Hawked eyelashes on the streets of ph Did 2 reality TV shows (The Challenge USA X bbn) Still on my INFLUENCING GRIND, Hustling now in the UK, my dear iTs BOTH “CRAZY HARDWORK” & Grace."

See the post here:

Her revelation has triggered reactions on social media.

How fans reacted to Tacha's post

Read some reactions from Nigerians below:

@uzustanley4 said:

"You hawked eyelashes on the streets 😂😂oyaaa nau cook for us."

@DUKETHAGREAT said:

"Na everybody get story. Na who win dem go listen to 💯."

@BenRmc_ said:

"Draw davido for bosom hope he’ll notice me *Gba here and there*, The list go on and on."

@pretoriadaddyP said:

"My Kalabari sister, I’m proud of you hun, keep grinding it can only get better."

@Official_Ogiis:

"You've always been a hard worker. Alpha comprehensive training college will be proud."

@pascaliito said:

"You can still do all this hard work make nothing come out. Life na still grace. Who make am for life go think say others no dey try."

@BossEmpire reated:

"Then some folks will just sit behind their keypad to type demeaning things against someone who's put in all their life to become who they are today. God continue to guide and reward those steadily minding their business and focusing on the grind.... Tacha is a strong lady."

@Roseangel009 reacted:

"Thank you for adding BBN. Even tho it didn't end well, it contributed immensely to your rising. It brought you to limelight. For instance, some of us didn't know you b4 BBN. But became ur fans and earnestly wished you well outside BBN, that's what you're doing. You keep growing."

