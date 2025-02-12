Dr Michael Chuwkudi Okoye earned the admiration and sympathy of many people on social media over how he reacted during his altercation with a female student of UNIZIK

Recently, the academic had an altercation with a 3rd year female student of his institution, which was caught on camera and has gained significant attention online

A lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye, has received applause for his handling of his recent physical altercation with a female student, identified as Goddy Mbakwe Precious.

The incident, which was caught on camera and circulated on social media, has continued to spark conversations among people from all walks of life, and many agreed the female student erred.

The university management has launched a full-scale investigation into the trending incident to get to the root of the matter.

Save for his calm nature as described by people who know him, not many know other things about the viral academic.

Legit.ng spotlights Dr Chukwudi in this article and highlights four interesting facts about him.

1. The UNIZIK lecturer's marital life

According to UNIZIK's official website, Dr Chukwudi is married and has three children.

Legit.ng gathered that the lecturer is married to a woman named Nasiah Ify-Ezeanyim Okoye.

2. UNIZIK lecturer's educational background

Dr Chukwudi is a well-read academic who began his educational pursuit at St. Marys Nursery And Primary School, Okokomaiko. Lagos. (FSLC, August, 1995) between August 1990 to August 1995.

Afterwards, he had his secondary education at Government College Ojo, Lagos State between August 1995 to July 2001. He had his Senior School Certificate Examination at the school.

The academic bagged a bachelor's honours degree in theatre arts at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. Anambra State in July 2010 and in October 2014, he bagged a master's degree in theatre in education and media studies at the same institution.

Dr Chukwudi also holds a PhD in applied theatre (January 2020) and a doctor of philosophy degree acquired in July 2020.

3. UNIZIK lecturer's contribution to the society

Dr Chukwudi has contributed immensely to the university, academic community and the society at large.

In January 2024, he was the faculty career officer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka/ Center for Counselling and Career Development.

His other contributions include serving as the returning/collation officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in January 2020 and serving as the chairman of the planning and programs committee for Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka/ UNIZIK Theatre at 30/ Inaugural Alumni Homecoming.

4. UNIZIK lecturer's other sides

Dr Chukwudi is a writer and was featured in a short movie titled "The Therapy Session". He has many journal articles to his credit.

Viral UNIZIK female student speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the female student of UNIZIK who allegedly assaulted a lecturer had broken silence.

She claimed she was unaware that Dr Chukwudi is a lecturer. According to her narrative, the incident began when the lecturer allegedly pushed her while she was recording a video in a hallway. She alleged that the lecturer then tried to take her phone, which led to a physical altercation. Her side of the story in part read:

"...Before I could even process what had just happened, someone tried to take my phone from behind. I held on tight, exclaiming in shock, and turned around to see the same man who had pushed me earlier. Mind you, I didn't even know he was a lecturer. I pleaded with him, 'Sorry sir, why are you dragging my phone?"

