Following her return to posting on social media, the female student Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) expelled has dropped another video

The young lady had shied away from posting on her TikTok and Facebook social media accounts since her physical altercation with lecturer Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye

The expelled student's latest video has been greeted with mixed feelings, with some advising her to move on with life

Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, the expelled UNIZIK student, has released a new video on Facebook.

This comes minutes after she posted a short clip of herself with a one-word caption.

Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious released a fresh video on Facebook. Photo Credit: Pim Pim, Lara Wise

In her new post on Facebook, Precious was seen vibing to a song titled "Juice" which was released by Ycee back in 2017.

She placed her camera before her as she enjoyed and lip-synced the lyrics of the song.

Precious' latest Facebook post sent social media users into a frenzy. Some people hailed her return to active posting and advised her to move on with life.

Expelled UNIZIK student's video generates reactions

Benzagi Vingt-huit II said:

"Better focus on content creator."

Prince Mike said:

"Unbeknownst."

Olugbenga Michael Ayodele said:

"You suppose lay low for now."

Ozo Ikwodiaku said:

"So me and you nah friend for Facebook 😂."

Israel Uwoghiren said:

"Life goes on, We all learn everyday, learn your lesson and make improvements and and move on."

Hadassah Favour Divine said:

"It's ur time to shine ⭐✨and 😁trend 📈Pim Pim."

Ose Imp Mathew said:

"Pim pim is it true you boyfriend left you cause of your bad character, he said you can't cook too."

Genevieve Usonwa said:

"My dear learn to use block button."

Julian Olikeze said:

"I love the fact that you don't give a fûçk."

White woman's support for expelled UNIZIK student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white woman had offered her support for the expelled UNIZIK student.

This was disclosed on Facebook by a UK-based Nigerian lady, Mkpouto Pius, who had offered to assist the expelled student get a scholarship to study abroad. Mkpouto said her offer of scholarship abroad assistance and her recent conversation with the expelled student were shared on LinkedIn and this caught the attention of a white woman.

"...Na una use una hand carry am go LinkedIn oh. No be me. Ehnhen. For the record. But one Oyibo woman messaged me on LinkedIn about supporting the girl, that makes me excited..." she wrote.

