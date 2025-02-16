A graduate teaching assistant at the University of Calabar has revealed she was recently in touch with the expelled UNIZIK student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious

The lady shared shocking things the expelled student told her and laughed at those commending UNIZIK for the expulsion judgement

She claimed that the back story is quite different from the UNIZIK clip which circulated on social media

Mkpouto Pius, a Nigerian lady, said she recently spoke with the expelled Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, and mocked those who hailed the school's expulsion decision.

According to Mkpouto, what actually happened is quite different from what was captured in the viral clip involving Precious' altercation with the lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye.

Mkpouto Pius said that the expelled UNIZIK student is very fine. Photo Credit: Mkpouto Pius, Chukwudi Michael Okoye, Lara Wise

Source: Facebook

Mkpouto claimed that the expelled student is not breaking down and is very fine.

She added that Precious' family is solidly behind her and when she offered to help the expelled student find a scholarship abroad, they welcomed the idea. She wrote on Facebook:

"Follow social media noise at your own risk.

"As people are here shouting about how Unizik did a good thing to expel that female student, and how she embarrassed her family…

"I spoke to the lady and …

"1) The back story is so different from the tiny clip circulating on social media.

"2) The girl is not breaking down and dying. She’s very fine.

"3) Her family is solidly behind her.

"When I offered to support her to find scholarship abroad, her response what “let me speak to my parents”.

"… and a few minutes after she came back to tell me her parents are onboard with the idea..."

Mkpouto further claimed that UNIZIK is aware that its lecturer harassed the expelled student and is trying so hard to save face.

She claimed that the school wants the expelled student to do a public apology video so they can take her back.

Legit.ng could not confirm Mkpouto's claim about UNIZIK at the time of this report. Mkpouto's Facebook post has elicited mixed reactions.

Update on expelled UNIZIK student stirs reactions

Jennifer Okoye said:

"It's even better for her not to return back to the school.

"Because I doubt If the lecturers will ever let her graduate.

"She will always have cases of missing scripts or overload of carry overs time to time.

"Not to talk about physical threats from students and individuals trying to exploit her.

"It's more better she leave Nigeria for her studies."

Destiny Owobu said:

"Sometimes it’s better to be polite than to call the lawyer. There must be a better resolution to the problem. The decision of the school seems to me like a simple solution to a complex problem. I think we are dealing with a tip of the iceberg here. A complete picture of what really happened is not available online. The social media court of justice is usually highly opinionated, often based on conjectures, half truths and outright lies."

AmakaLolo Emeka said:

"Thank you for looking out for her. I really hope everything works out well for the young lady in this trying times.

"As for the bully of a lecturer, he will surely meet his Waterloo.

"Shame on the university for expelling her just to save face. Meanwhile the lecturer that harassed her did not get even a slap on the wrist for his misconduct.🤮"

Ejikeme K. Nwokeorah said:

"Imagine! school begging her to apologize. who is she, bikonu??? Let her go abroad and continue her studies there."

Mus Slim said:

"You sure the university is doing all this for just a student ? The one who fails GST for that matter ? A spoil brat whose intelligence has no closer match with her arrogance ?

"Abegiii let her go."

Ex-neighbour of assaulted UNIZIK lecturer speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who lived in the same compound as the assaulted UNIZIK lecturer had broken silence.

She said that Dr Chukwudi and his family lived in a flat upstairs while she and her family lived downstairs and they were neighbours for a couple of years.

She described the lecturer's mum and dad, adding that one of his sisters is light-skinned like his mother. She also shared how he behaved then.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng