On Tuesday, February 11, a video showing an altercation between a lecturer and a female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) emerged online and sparked outrage

While the lecturer has shared his side of the story and accused the student of biting him, the undergraduate claimed she was unaware that he is an academic

The management has launched a full-scale investigation and Legit.ng has highlighted four things to know about the embattled student

More details shortly...

The viral UNIZIK female student is in her 3rd year. Photo Credit: Lara Wise, Nkechi Bianze

Source: Facebook

Things to know about the viral UNIZIK student

1. Her full name is Goddy-Mbakwe Chiamaka Precious.

2. She is an undergraduate student in the department of history and international studies.

3. According to the university's press release, she is in her 3rd year (or 300 level).

UNIZIK alumnus writes to VC about incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an alumnus of Nnamdi Azikiwe University has written an open letter to the vice chancellor concerning the viral incident.

In the letter shared on Facebook, the alumnus appreciated the vice chancellor for commencing an investigation into the matter and expressed worry that his alma mater now breeds students with zero discipline. He suggested an action the school authorities could take. His letter read in part:

"...It is incumbent on a student from our days when you were teaching us at the medical school to immediately give in to a lecturer when he sought to correct us and to allow the lecturer correct any abnormality as the guardian to remind us the need to maintain good conduct to achieve discipline, a mantra of the school. But this particular student took to fight the lecturer, and i watched the sad video how she was dragging a lecturer by his clothes like a common petty thief."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng