The Nigerian Government has summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner to Abuja over attacks on foreign nationals

Nigerians living in South Africa have been directly affected by the violence, sparking official concern

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the meeting will address mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and threats to bilateral relations

The Federal Government of Nigeria has summoned the Acting South African High Commissioner to Abuja following ongoing attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

Nigerians living in the country have been among those affected by the widespread violence.

Nigeria summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner to Abuja after attacks on Nigerians, stressing concern over mistreatment and urging calm. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, confirmed that the Acting High Commissioner had been invited to Abuja. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Ministry’s headquarters.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has extended an invitation to the Acting High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa for a meeting scheduled to take place on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja,” Ebienfa said.

Nigeria expresses concern over relations

The Ministry explained that the purpose of the engagement is to formally convey Nigeria’s concern about recent events that could affect the cordial relations between both countries.

“The objective of this engagement is to formally convey the Nigerian Government’s profound concern regarding recent events that have the potential to impact the established cordial relations between Nigeria and South Africa,” the statement added.

Focus of the meeting

Discussions will centre on:

- Ongoing demonstrations by groups in South Africa

- Documented mistreatment of Nigerian citizens

- Attacks on Nigerian-owned businesses

The Ministry acknowledged the growing discontent among Nigerians regarding the treatment of their nationals in South Africa.

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Call for calm

Despite the tension, the Federal Government urged Nigerians to remain calm. Ebienfa stressed that the government remains committed to safeguarding the rights and well-being of Nigerians residing in South Africa.

“The Ministry is aware of the growing discontent among Nigerians concerning the treatment of their nationals in South Africa. Nevertheless, it implores the Nigerian public to remain calm and reiterates the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of Nigerian citizens residing in South Africa,” the statement read.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs held talks with South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner after citizens were attacked and businesses targeted. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Two Nigerians killed in South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than two Nigerians, identified as Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew, have been killed in South Africa amid rising xenophobic attacks.

The consul-general, Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, said Emmanuel died from injuries allegedly sustained after being beaten by personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Monday, April 20, 2026. Okey-Uche said Andrew was arrested on Sunday, April 19, in the Booysens area of Pretoria following an alleged altercation with members of the Tshwane Metro Police.

The Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg added that Andrew’s body was later discovered at the Pretoria Central Mortuary. As reported by TheCable, Okey-Uche made this known in a statement issued on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng