Global site navigation

Local editions

UNIZIK Expels Goddy Mbakwe Precious, Female Student who Assaulted Lecturer Dr Chukwudi
People

UNIZIK Expels Goddy Mbakwe Precious, Female Student who Assaulted Lecturer Dr Chukwudi

by  Victor Duru 1 min read
  • Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has taken a decision days after announcing it would conduct a full-scale investigation into the alleged assault of its lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye
  • In a document rLegit.ng sighted, UNIZIK expelled the 300 level female student with immediate effect and directed her to vacate the university premises
  • The university gave reasons for her expulsion and directed her to return any of the institution's property in her possession

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

More details shortly...

UNIZIK shares why it expelled female student Goddy Mbakwe Precious who assaulted lecturer Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye
UNIZIK takes decision, expels Goddy Mbakwe Precious for gross misconduct. Photo Credit: Chukwudi Michael Okoye, Lara Wise
Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

UNIZIK's expulsion letter below:

UNIZIK expels female student Goddy Mbakwe Precious who assaulted lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye
The expulsion letter confirming UNIZIK management's decision against Goddy Mbakwe Precious. Photo Credit: Chukwudi Michael Okoye, Lara Wise
Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: