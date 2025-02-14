UNIZIK Expels Goddy Mbakwe Precious, Female Student who Assaulted Lecturer Dr Chukwudi
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has taken a decision days after announcing it would conduct a full-scale investigation into the alleged assault of its lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye
- In a document rLegit.ng sighted, UNIZIK expelled the 300 level female student with immediate effect and directed her to vacate the university premises
- The university gave reasons for her expulsion and directed her to return any of the institution's property in her possession
More details shortly...
UNIZIK's expulsion letter below:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng