Peggy Ovire shared a short but powerful message about choosing herself, just hours after Frederick Leonard celebrated his birthday with a post about being happier now than he ever was

Frederick Leonard’s birthday message spoke about personal growth, fulfilment, and testimony, adding fuel to ongoing speculation about their reported separation

Fans quickly connected both posts, sparking fresh conversations online about their relationship and what might be happening between the Nollywood couple behind the scenes

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has stirred attention with a subtle post that many believe was directed at her estranged husband, Frederick Leonard.

The two movie stars have been at the centre of marriage separation rumours for months, though neither has openly confirmed the split.

Peggy Ovire drops a bold statement after Frederick Leonard speaks about being happier than ever. Photo: peggyovire/freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

On Friday, 3 May 2026, Frederick Leonard marked his birthday with a heartfelt message. He spoke about finding himself, embracing discoveries, and feeling happier than ever.

"I HAVE FULLY COME INTO MY OWN, I LOVE WHAT I HAVE DISCOVERED AND I AM HAPPIER NOW THAN EVER. MY CREATOR IS VERY INTENTIONAL WITH ME, EVERY PAGE OF MY LIFE COMES WITH A TESTIMONY. STILL WE RISE 🙌🏽 HAPPY Birthday OWELLE. #FilmLord🥂"

See Frederick Leonard's birthday post below:

Barely a day later, Peggy Ovire shared a stunning photo of herself on Instagram.

She expressed gratitude to God and hinted at choosing a fresh path for herself, which many saw as a subtle response to Frederick’s words.

“GOD DID IT 💃💃💃💙 I choose me!”

Her post quickly drew reactions online, with fans linking it to Frederick’s earlier statement.

While the couple has remained silent on the true state of their marriage, these back‑to‑back messages have kept the public talking and added more fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Check out Peggy Ovire's post below:

Fans react to Peggy Ovire's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans praised Peggy for choosing herself and staying positive.

@nwatu_95 said:

"Naija men don damage all the whole woman for the country, everybody embrace self love now. #I choose me"

@joe.ken.3367174 commented:

"So you mean you celebrate your man mr Frederick on his birthday, why do people who used to be besties and close to each other suddenly becomes enemies bcos of misunderstanding, while the people who are not close to you, suddenly becomes your best friends, what an irony"

@beauty4jps wrote:

"God never forgets his own. May he continue to go ahead of you and order every step you take. Stay blessed and beautiful❤️ peggyovire"

@finda2008 reacted:

"Peggy babe u looking good as always. God sure did restored u to the next level of your life!!! Some negativity sometimes just need to be remove from one's life in order to shine!!!!"

@jemima9397 said:

"Too beautiful to be bothered 😍😍😍😍"

@emeldaches commented:

"You are every thing you say you are, beautiful,smart, everything a woman should be. Chose you over and over again"

Peggy Ovire declares self-choice after Frederick Leonard’s birthday message trends online. Photo: peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Peggy Ovire opens up on health scare

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peggy Ovire shared how she almost collapsed during a meeting after combining strict dieting, fasting, and sleepless nights while filming back-to-back projects.

She explained that although she had been dieting since November 2025 and was happy with the results, the pressure later affected her health during a meeting in February 2026.

The actress said her vision became blurry, and she started seeing double before she quickly sat on the floor, as people around her rushed to assist her.

Source: Legit.ng