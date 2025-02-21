A trending video has shown the reactions of two female students when a lecturer unexpectedly interrupted a video they were making

Clips of students getting interrupted by lecturers while recording clips have increased on social media in light of the lecturer-student physical altercation at UNIZIK which went viral online

This time around it involved two Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) students and their quick actions thrilled netizens

Two female students of Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) took immediate action after their video in class was interrupted by a lecturer, identified as Dr Wilson of Philosophy Department.

One of the ladies, a finalist, posted the clip on social media as she funnily apologised to the lecturer who videobombed them.

The ladies stopped recording the video on seeing the lecturer. Photo Credit: @jennyoma0

Source: TikTok

"For this final year keh? I'm very sorry sir.

"No be me una go expel, she captioned the clip.

In the 10-second clip, final year student, @jennyoma0, and her colleague, who is also a finalist, were making a fun video when Dr Wilson appeared and gestured to them to exit the class.

The ladies ended their recording immediately on seeing the academic. Photo Credit: @jennyoma0

Source: TikTok

On seeing him, the ladies immediately ended the recording and left the scene. The lecturer wore a smile as he gestured to the students, who appeared stunned to see him.

The clip has elicited mixed reactions on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

IMSU students' reaction in video sparks reactions

❤️Trend❤️ said:

"Una get luck."

Chiagozie Chinwuba said:

"Getting expelled in final year is heartbreaking."

Preshmadeit✂️ (student tailor) said:

"Philosophy lecturer that year in 100 level😂😂💔 Omo if your attendance no complete you go write apology letter."

BÀBY GÎRL😩🎀 said:

"Dis one wey lecturer don Dey like come meet student if Dey day do videos 🤭lowkey Dey won trend cuz Dey no say Dey go post dem."

Chommy ♐️🫧🧿 said:

"My dear shout Chineke well well …final year always come with temptations."

Amah ❤️ said:

"This man wey no Dey like mind em business thank goodness I don graduate."

$@ñ¢ħ£ž said:

"Dr Wilson 😂na after one week u go see that phone aje."

divine said:

"That chineke was really necessary guyy😂😭😭😂I go even leave the phone run."

MILLICENT 🦋💐 said:

"Dr Wilson if this man collect your phone na till after one week oo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNIJOS student had reacted after lecturers walked into the scene where she was making a video.

UNILAG student making video gets interrupted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILAG student had gone viral over her reaction when a lecturer interrupted the video she was making.

In a viral video, the young lady was making a clip at the faculty of management sciences when a lecturer appeared on the scene and made to walk past her.

Without hesitation, the female student acknowledged his presence with a bow. The video thrilled internet users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng