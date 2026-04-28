Baptist Model High School has celebrated its students who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

A total of 19 students from the school made the list of top performers while six of them scored 300 and above

The management of the school shared the results on social media to congratulate the 2026 class for their tenacity

The management of Baptist Model High School has celebrated the academic performance of its students in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a post shared on Facebook by Oluwafemi Omotoso, the school management identified 19 students who emerged as the top scorers in the national exam.

JAMB: Lagos School Celebrates as 19 Students Perform Well in 2026 UTME, 2 Boys Score Over 340

Source: Facebook

Top scorers emerge

The results showed that two students, Ijezie Chukwuemeka and Ogunfuyi David, tied for the highest position with 343 marks each.

According to the flyers shared by the school, at least six students scored 300 and above, while others maintained high scores to make the honors list.

While congratulating the "Class 2026," the school management attributed the success to the determination shown by the students.

The post was captioned:

"We celebrate you all and the entire Class 2026 for tenacity and determination. The Lord who begun His good works will perfect it. Congratulations! Baptist Model High Schools is branded to excel."

Nigerians react to results

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the school's post below:

Aworinde Abiodun said:

"Congratulations. I trust my school. Am also a product. Well grinded students Well that is their MODEL."

Kemisola Esther said:

"Lagos Baptist Conferences Schools We are branded to excel ! Affluent Parents, bring your wards now ! A trial will convince you! Congratulations. More greater heights in Jesus name. We are proud of you!"

Ifeanyichukwu Ekuh said:

"Congratulations to you all. More grace for greater relevance, fruitfulness, and fulfillment."

Source: Legit.ng