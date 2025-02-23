Lady Celebrates as She Graduates from FUOYE Despite Curse Close Friend Placed on Her, Shares Details
- A graduate of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) celebrated as she bagged a degree from the university.
- The young lady shared a video from her convocation, narrating how her roommate placed a curse on her
- Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and shared their thoughts on the lady’s roommate’s actions
A graduate of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), celebrated her successful graduation from the school.
The lady celebrated and danced because she finally graduated from school despite the curse her roommate placed on her.
In a video by @big.cicyyyy on TikTok, the lady narrated how her close friend placed a curse on her because of soap.
Lady shares how her roommate cursed her
She stated that her close friend, who was her roommate then, placed a curse on her because of a mistake she made while washing the bathroom.
Her words:
“POV: My close friend (roommate at the time) cursed me Just because I mistakenly dropped her bathing soap In the toilet while washing our bathroom. She said whatever I came to FUOYE to look for, I wouldn't find It. Well, guess who just bagged a BSc successfully. Who said karma isn’t real? Congratulate me in the comment section besties.”
Watch her video below:
Reactions trail FUOYE graduate’s story
Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and shared their thoughts on the lady’s roommate’s actions.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@userderbianpearl said:
"Same thing happened to me and seeing u graduating I know my own too is sure by November. Congratulations."
@EYINJUELEDUMARE said:
"Because of soap ahh some people Sha and God don pass them. Congratulations to you once again."
@ireoluwanimi08 said:
"Omoh people dey curse oooo am sure she said it in Yoruba cause d weight go heavy with Yoruba language."
@AYINKE said:
"Haaa see hatred ooo just because of soap."
@Tersia//Multifaceted CC said:
"But you found it and even way better. Congratulations."
@Omolapeke said:
"Omoh some friends sha imagine because of soap .......well congratulations sis."
@Anuoluwapo said:
"Congratulations sis. More of congratulations to you in jesus soon and soonest."
@Isabella said:
"Hanhan,,,because of how much soap?? Nonsense……..congratulations to you boo."
Campus fellowship president emerges FUOYE's best-graduating student
In a related story, a first-class graduate of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Adepoju David, celebrated as he emerged as the school’s overall best-graduating student.
The young man shared a video and photos from the convocation ceremony, as he listed out his achievements, which included presiding over a fellowship in school and bagging a prestigious scholarship.
Many who came across the post congratulated the man for his successful academic accomplishment.
