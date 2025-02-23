A graduate of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) celebrated as she bagged a degree from the university.

The young lady shared a video from her convocation, narrating how her roommate placed a curse on her

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and shared their thoughts on the lady’s roommate’s actions

The lady celebrated and danced because she finally graduated from school despite the curse her roommate placed on her.

She celebrates her graduation from FUOYE. Photo:@big.cicyyyy

Source: TikTok

In a video by @big.cicyyyy on TikTok, the lady narrated how her close friend placed a curse on her because of soap.

Lady shares how her roommate cursed her

She stated that her close friend, who was her roommate then, placed a curse on her because of a mistake she made while washing the bathroom.

Her words:

“POV: My close friend (roommate at the time) cursed me Just because I mistakenly dropped her bathing soap In the toilet while washing our bathroom. She said whatever I came to FUOYE to look for, I wouldn't find It. Well, guess who just bagged a BSc successfully. Who said karma isn’t real? Congratulate me in the comment section besties.”

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail FUOYE graduate’s story

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@userderbianpearl said:

"Same thing happened to me and seeing u graduating I know my own too is sure by November. Congratulations."

@EYINJUELEDUMARE said:

"Because of soap ahh some people Sha and God don pass them. Congratulations to you once again."

@ireoluwanimi08 said:

"Omoh people dey curse oooo am sure she said it in Yoruba cause d weight go heavy with Yoruba language."

@AYINKE said:

"Haaa see hatred ooo just because of soap."

@Tersia//Multifaceted CC said:

"But you found it and even way better. Congratulations."

@Omolapeke said:

"Omoh some friends sha imagine because of soap .......well congratulations sis."

@Anuoluwapo said:

"Congratulations sis. More of congratulations to you in jesus soon and soonest."

@Isabella said:

"Hanhan,,,because of how much soap?? Nonsense……..congratulations to you boo."

Source: Legit.ng