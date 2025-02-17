Since the viral physical altercation with a lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, and even after UNIZIK expelled her, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious has been quiet on social media

This might not be unconnected to the massive outrage that trailed the incident, which is still a trending topic online

However, Legit.ng observed the expelled student's recent social media activity on the Facebook post of a UK-based lady who had announced offering her a scholarship support

For the first time since the viral UNIZIK student, Legit.ng has spotted a recent social media activity of the expelled student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious.

Since the incident, Precious appeared to have shied away from social media as angry apologists of the UNIZIK lecturer descended on her past social media posts with unpleasant comments and engagements.

Mkpouto Pius, a UK-based lady, recently revealed she spoke with the expelled student, adding that she is very fine.

The UK resident had on Sunday, February 16, also offered to assist Precious get a scholarship to study abroad and this announcement went viral.

In a follow-up post, Mkpouto came for those who criticised her defence of Precious and her offer of scholarship assistance. She shared a WhatsApp screenshot of someone telling her that she was trending.

"Lol. Last week I trend. This week I trend. For just stating my opinion.

"Una go dey alright. Just warm eba chop," Mkpouto wrote on Facebook.

Mkpouto stirred mixed reactions and one of those who reacted was the expelled student with her Facebook name "Pim Pim."

She reacted with a "like" to Mkpouto's post criticising people against her stance on the viral UNIZIK incident.

The expelled student's reaction is below:

UK-based Nigerian lady's post stirs reactions

Prince Lee said:

"Indeed ya trending, ah saw this on Legit page on FB."

Emefa Serwah Azure Aboagye said:

"People are slashing their own wrists over your opinion."

Merci Ashea'dzi Kigbu said:

"See Nigeria Men crying."

Bih Carine said:

"Both pick me women and men want to eat you raw for supporting a young woman."

Mum reacts to UNIZIK student's expulsion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum had criticised those celebrating UNIZIK's expulsion of the female student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious.

In a Facebook post, the mum appealed to Precious' family and loved ones to show her support so she does not slide into depression. She offered a piece of advice to the expelled student. A part of her advice to the lady read:

"...To Precious Mbakwe, I pray that this becomes a learning curve and turning point in your life. Certainly, there's going to be fresh beginnings but I pray that you don't despair. You have the fighting spirit, use it to advance yourself not assault others. Mourn the deäth of one dream, grieve over the loss of things you once hold so dear, weep over the tongue lashing from family and friends, then pick up your life and move on..."

