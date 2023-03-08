International Women's Day is an annual celebration aimed at highlighting the contributions of women to events in history

Every March 8, people all over the world come together to commemorate and mark International Women's Day.

The event takes into account cultural, political and socioeconomic women-made achievements in various fields.

International women's day

Source: Getty Images

Women's Day also calls for a gender-equal world that is free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination against women.

Overview of International Women's Day

March 8th of every year is usually set aside as International Women's Day to celebrate all women across the globe.

On this day, the cultural, political, and socioeconomic feats achieved by women in various fields are celebrated.

It is also a remarkable event for all involved in the fight for gender equity and equality. The day's conception is embedded with the worldwide struggle for better living and working conditions for women.

Theme of International Women's Day 2023

This year, the theme for International Women's Day is Embrace Equity or #EmbraceEquity.

The International Women's Day website says, "Equity isn't just a nice-to-have, it's a must-have. It is important to note the difference between Equity and Equality.

The aim of the IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme is to get the world talking about 'Why equal opportunities aren't enough'."

History and significance of International Women's Day 2023

The activities of labour movements at the end of the 20th century across North America and Europe gave rise to the International Women's Day celebrations.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), "The first National Woman's Day was observed in the United States on February 28 1909, which the Socialist Party of America dedicated in honour of the 1908 garment workers' strike in New York where women protested against harsh working conditions.

"In 1917, women in Russia chose to protest and strike under the slogan "Bread and Peace" on the last Sunday in February (which fell on March 8 on the Gregorian calendar). Their movement ultimately led to the enactment of women's suffrage in Russia."

Subsequently, in 1945, the Charter of the United Nations became the first international agreement to affirm the principle of equality between women and men but it was only on March 8 during International Women's Year in 1975 that the UN celebrated its first official International Women's Day.

Afterwards, in December 1977, the General Assembly moved a resolution that proclaimed a United Nations Day for Women's Rights and International Peace to be observed on any day of the year by Member States under their historical and national traditions. Finally, following its adoption by the United Nations in 1977, International Women's Day was marked on March 8 as an official UN holiday for women's rights and world peace.

How to celebrate International Women's Day

Most people around the world make the day remarkable by making the women in their lives feel special with loving gestures.

One might decide to take one or more of the women in his/her life to special places, and buy gifts to make them feel loved and appreciated.

