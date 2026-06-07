Former Germany head coach Jurgen Klinsmann has revealed his prediction for the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Stuttgart legend overlooked defending champions Argentina, who lifted the trophy in Qatar after defeating France in a dramatic final

The 64-year-old also highlighted another nation he believes possesses the quality, depth and talent needed to make a significant impact at the tournament

German football legend Jürgen Klinsmann has revealed the teams he believes have the best chance of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 23rd edition of the Mundial will kick off in June, with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.

Klinsmann backs Portugal for World Cup glory

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, the former Germany and South Korea coach named Portugal and Argentina among his leading contenders for the title.

Klinsmann explained that he sees similarities between the current Portugal squad and the Argentina side that lifted the World Cup in Qatar four years ago.

According to the former Inter Milan striker, both teams are built around iconic leaders who inspire those around them. He said via Sportskeeda:

"My two favourites are Portugal because I see a little bit of similarity to Argentina in Qatar, where everybody played for Lionel Messi. In Portugal, everybody plays for Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Cristiano is fully supported by this incredible team. It's an incredible team of quality with a very, very good coach in Roberto Martinez."

The 1990 World Cup winner also highlighted Brazil as another strong contender for the trophy, citing the depth and quality within the Selecao squad.

Fans react

@iamjustalffie said:

"Everyone plays for Messi in Argentina for sure .. Portugal .. would say Ronaldo is very much the focus of every play .. wouldn't describe that as "playing for Ronaldo" because somehow Portugal seems to play better without him .. Argentina plays better WITH him.

@BrT18__ added:

"Klinnsmann, yeah saw this, he let himself down a bit, he read the room (keane next to him) and crawled, they dont play for ronaldo like they play for messi and he knows it better than anyone, some ppl are weak

@rockysanta73324 wrote:

"Portugal are definitely one of the favourites but man really said Brazil and England 🤣🤣."

Klinsmann backs England to challenge

Former Bayern Munich coach Jurgen Klinsmann has supported his fellow countryman to excel at the World Cup.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star believes the Three Lions possess a squad that can make a huge difference, adding that Brazil also have what it takes to aim for the title. He said via Yahoo Sports:

"I think Brazil has also a shot at it, and England has absolute quality, equality to if they have the belief." "But I'm not saying that because they [England] have a German coach. Because you have the team, you have the team, to do that, yeah?"

England will be hoping to end their long wait for major international success, while Brazil continue their pursuit of a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the top five favourite countries to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain is the leading favourite while France, England, Argentina and Portugal make up the rest of the top five ahead of the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Legit.ng