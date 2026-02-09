Oluremi Tinubu expressed surprise at recognition from Donald Trump during her US visit

Trump praised 'Remi Tinubu as a respected leader and Christian pastor at 'Nigeria's largest church', the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

The recognition comes amid US concerns about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Oluremi (also called Remi) Tinubu, first lady of Nigeria, has said she was surprised by the recognition she received from United States (US) President Donald Trump.

Tinubu spoke during an interview on Fox News while on a visit to the US.

Remi Tinubu recognised by Trump

Daily Trust noted the Nigerian first lady's reaction on Monday, February 9, 2026.

She said:

“Who would have thought that President Trump would recognise me? I am getting global recognition on all of this, and that is what life is all about. If something is going to be good, it starts from the rubbles."

Legit.ng recalls that at the high-profile annual event, President Trump publicly acknowledged the Nigerian first lady and recognised her as a highly respected leader of one of the largest churches in Nigeria.

The national prayer breakfast is an annual event where people of different political beliefs come together to pray. The event has, over the years, served as a platform for diplomatic engagement and symbolic recognition of foreign dignitaries in attendance.

Recognising the first lady at the event, Trump described Oluremi as a “very respected woman” and a “Christian pastor at the largest church in Nigeria."

Trump said in a video of the event:

“We are honoured to be joined by the first lady of Nigeria (Remi Tinubu), who also happens to be a Christian pastor at the largest church in Nigeria, very respected woman…. it’s a great honour. Thank you very much."

The first lady’s presence at the event comes amid the stance of the US government on killings and persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Remi Tinubu's profile

Remi was the senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District at the Nigerian National Assembly from 2011 to 2023. She is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite being a Christian, she married Tinubu, a Muslim who later became the 16th president of Nigeria; they have three children: Zainab Abisola Tinubu, Habibat Tinubu and Olayinka Tinubu. She is a stepmother to his three children from previous relationships, Olajide Tinubu (deceased), Folashade Tinubu and Oluwaseyi Tinubu. She is a Christian and is an ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Her ordination took place in 2018 at the Old Arena of RCCG, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, where the church held its 66th annual convention themed “Dominion”. She is also Grand Matron of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

