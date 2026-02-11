A relationship expert has shared tips for men ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 14, as well as tips for women

He spoke and listed some items men can get for their partners without breaking the bank or going broke

The relationship expert also shared the gifts women truly want as their Valentine’s Day present

As Valentine's Day approaches, many Nigerians have begun presenting their loved ones with special packages to celebrate the important day.

Despite a pastor's warning against celebrating Valentine's Day, a video recently surfaced on social media showing the joyful reaction of a lady after she was surprised with Valentine's packages by her boyfriend. The video has since gone viral.

Relationship expert speaks about Valentine's Day

In recognition of Valentine's Day, relationship and marriage expert Mr. Ogwuche Godwin explained how people in relationships can celebrate the day in thoughtful, yet less costly ways.

In an exclusive chat with Mr. Ogwuche, the director of GoRu Academy, he explained the thoughtful gifts men could present to their girlfriends without breaking the bank. He also listed some gifts women secretly want or expect to receive on Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day: Expert speaks about women's needs

While some individuals may have different plans for showing affection on Valentine's Day, Mr. Godwin, a relationship and marriage counselor, shared his view on the matter.

He said,

"From my experience as a marriage counselor working with many Nigerian women, both married and single, what most women truly expect on Valentine’s Day is actually deeper than what people think."

"Let me say this clearly: it is not really about expensive gifts. It is not about competition. It is not even about social media pressure."

"What Nigerian women truly want on Valentine’s Day is to feel seen, valued, remembered, and emotionally prioritized."

"Many women carry a lot; work stress, family responsibilities, emotional labour in relationships, financial contributions, caring for children, supporting extended family."

"From my observation, experience and sessions, here are the real expectations I see:"

"1. Intentional Effort: Women want effort. Even something simple; a thoughtful message, a planned outing, a small gift chosen intentionally, speaks louder than money thrown around casually. When a man plans ahead, it makes her feel important.

"2. Emotional Expression: Many Nigerian men struggle with verbal affirmation. Valentine’s Day gives women permission to expect emotional openness. They want to hear, 'I love you. I’m grateful for you. I don’t take you for granted.' Those words go a long way."

Valentine's day: Related expert advices men

The marriage counselor and relationship therapist went further, explaining that some men often feel pressured about Valentine's Day due to financial strength.

He said,

"When people talk about Valentine’s Day, many men start feeling pressure because of money. But let me say this clearly; you don’t need too much money to show love. What matters most is thoughtfulness and sincerity."

He added,

"One of the biggest mistakes men make on Valentine’s Day is waiting until the last minute. When you rush, you end up buying anything just to tick a box. Women can sense when a gift was rushed and when it was thoughtfully planned."

"Another common mistake is buying what they like instead of what she likes. Some men choose gifts based on their own taste. For example, you like a certain perfume, so you buy it for her, but that’s not her kind of fragrance. Valentine’s gift should reflect her personality, not yours."

"Some men also make the mistake of thinking money equals love. They buy something expensive but forget the emotional connection. You can buy a big gift and still not make her feel valued if there is no affection, no meaningful words, no quality time."

Expert lists Valentine's Day gifts women want

He said,

"When we talk about the top Valentine’s Day gifts Nigerian women secretly want, some of them are not small gifts. These are the kind of things many women may not always say out loud, but deep down, they would truly appreciate."

"1. A Proper Date at an Eatery or Recreational Centre: Many women want to be taken out; not just sitting at home. A nice restaurant, lounge, cinema, or even a recreational centre. It’s not just about food; it’s about feeling special and intentionally celebrated."

"2. Shopping at the Mall: Some women secretly wish their partner would say, 'Let’s go shopping, pick what you like.' It makes her feel valued and prioritized."

"3. Vacation (Within or Outside the Country): A short trip, even within Nigeria, can mean so much. Traveling together creates memories. Of course, some dream big; Dubai, UK, Maldives. But even a local getaway can be powerful."

"4. Gift of a Car: Yes, some women secretly pray for this one. A car represents comfort, security, and status. It’s a major gift."

"5. Expensive Perfumes, Clothing, Bags, and Shoes: Quality items make many women feel confident and appreciated. Luxury gifts are exciting because they may not buy them for themselves easily."

"6. Enrolling Her in a Course She Has Always Wanted: Paying for a professional course or skill she desires shows you care about her growth, not just romance."

"7. Empowering Her to Start a Business: Helping her start her dream business is powerful. That’s not just a gift, that’s partnership. It builds respect and long-term stability."

"8. A New Phone (Especially a Big or Latest Model): Many ladies would love a new iPhone or a high-end phone. It’s practical and exciting at the same time."

"But let me say this clearly: While these gifts are beautiful, what most women truly want underneath all these things is attention, intentionality, emotional security, and genuine love. Big gifts impress, consistent love sustains."

"Valentine’s Day should not become a competition or pressure. Give according to your capacity. And women too should value effort, not just expense. Love is sweet, but wisdom must guide it."

