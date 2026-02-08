NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, widely known as the “Greek Freak,” has announced his entry into the ownership of Chelsea FC Women

The Milwaukee Bucks star, who is a two-time NBA MVP winner, expressed his delight at his decision, praising the club's history, excellence, passion, and winning culture

Chelsea Women are undoubtedy one of the most successful clubs in women’s football, having won the Women's Super League eight times

Nigerian-Greek NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday, February 7, announced he is joining the ownership group of Chelsea FC Women.

In his announcement, the two-time NBA MVP winner stated that he was partnering with his friend Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder and husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, to become a minority owner of Chelsea Women, who compete in England’s elite Women’s Super League (WSL).

Chelsea Women lifted their sixth FA Cup title last season, having won eight league titles. Photo by Molly Darlington - The FA

Antetokounmpo joins majority owner Boehly at Chelsea

Following his move to join the ownership group of Chelsea FC Women, Giannis Antetokounmpo has now joined majority owner Todd Boehly and BlueCo Chelsea.

Recall that the American-based investment consortium purchased the Chelsea men's team in 2022 before adding the women's team two years later.

In a heartfelt post shared across social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his excitement and pride at joining the ownership group of Chelsea FC Women.

He said: “I’m proud and honored to partner with my friend @alexisohanian, joining the ownership group of @ChelseaFCW, a historic club built on passion, excellence, and a winning culture. Chelsea’s history speaks for itself, and I’m excited to contribute to the future by supporting continued growth and impact in women’s sport. This is about ambition, legacy, and pushing the game to new heights. Up the Chels!”

Chelsea Women have established themselves as a powerhouse in the WSL, consistently competing for titles and producing world-class talent.

The club is the most successful women's club in England, having won eight WSL titles, six of those coming in the last six years.

Chelsea Women lift one of their six FA Cup titles. Photo by Molly Darlington - The FA

They also have six women's FA cup titles and three women's League cup titles in their trophy cabinet. However, the European title still eludes the team as they are yet to win the Women's Champions League.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s participation is expected to bring additional visibility, resources, and inspiration to the team and the broader women’s game.

What other investments does Giannis Antetokounmpo have?

The purchase of Chelsea FC Women underscores Giannis Antetokounmpo’s growing portfolio of investments outside professional basketball.

He is already a minority owner in the Milwaukee Brewers (Major League Baseball) and, alongside his brothers, in Nashville SC (Major League Soccer) since 2023.

