Breaking: Islamic Group MURIC Reacts to Presence of US Troops in Nigeria, Raises Concerns
Nigeria

Breaking: Islamic Group MURIC Reacts to Presence of US Troops in Nigeria, Raises Concerns

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
4 min read
  • MURIC has demanded clarification on the US' troops' presence in Nigeria regarding safety and sovereignty concerns
  • US Africa Command confirmed the deployment aimed at supporting counter-terrorism efforts at Nigeria's request
  • MURIC fears the US military involvement may exacerbate religious tensions and discrimination in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Sokoto, Sokoto State - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has requested clarifications over the presence of American troops in Nigeria.

The Islamic group expressed concern for the safety of Muslim leaders in particular and the sovereignty of Nigeria in general.

US military personnel deploy to Nigeria in response to rising security challenges under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
US military forces arrive in Nigeria amid security challenges under President Bola Tinubu’s government. Photo credits: @HistoryLegends_, @BrantPhilip_, @ishaqsamaila5
Source: Twitter

It interrogated the US' goal of protecting Nigerian Christians and also called on Nigerian leaders to take hold of the nation's destiny.

This was contained in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, February 6, by its executive director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

Legit.ng reports that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) had on Tuesday, February 3, revealed that a small team of American military personnel had been deployed to Nigeria as part of ongoing security cooperation between both countries.

AFRICOM commander, Dagvin Anderson, while speaking during a virtual press briefing, said the deployment was made at the request of the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government and was strictly focused on providing specialised intelligence assistance to support counter-terrorism efforts.

Anderson, while stressing that the mission was advisory in nature and aligned with mutual security objectives, said:

“Our partnership with Nigeria is a great example of a willing and capable ally that requested unique capabilities only the United States can provide”.

Recall on December 25, 2025, the United States military, in coordination with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, carried out strike operations across multiple locations in Sokoto State.

US President Donald Trump announces plans for additional strikes on Nigerian militants in response to attacks on Christians.
US President, Donald Trump, vows more strikes on Nigerian militants due to alleged continued Christian persecution. Photo credit: @WhiteHouse
Source: Twitter

US troops in Nigeria: MURIC seeks clarifications

But reacting, MURIC said it considered this development "an overreach," adding that the alleged secrecy surrounding the US troops' deployment to Nigeria is "disturbing."

It, therefore, sought clarification from the relevant authorities.

MURIC's statement partly reads:

"While we welcome cooperation between Nigeria and the US in the fight against terrorism, we do not think US boots on ground is necessary.
"In the first place, we regard it as a discriminatory and selective response of the US to the question of religious persecution in Nigeria.

“We assert that there is nothing like Christian genocide in Nigeria. What we have is terrorism, insecurity and religious persecution on both sides of Christians and Muslims, and what we lack is religious tolerance."

It continued:

“For greater clarity, Muslims in Southern Nigeria have been suffering from religious persecution in the hands of their Christian compatriots for decades if not centuries. These persecutions are legendary, although the Nigerian authorities have turned deaf ears to their cries to date. But Southern Muslims have not taken it upon themselves to falsely accuse their Christian counterparts of ‘Muslim genocide’.
“The case of terrorism and other issues of insecurity are another cup of tea and it affects Nigerians of all faith. It therefore beggars belief that America, a nation regarded as the champion of democracy, freedom and equal rights will descend on Nigeria to selectively fight or ‘protect’ one group.
“If the US should promote democratic principles of freedom of religion in Nigeria at all, it has a moral duty not to be selective but to promote freedom for both Christians and Muslims who are in captivity. There should be no selective solutions to religious persecution anywhere in the world."

MURIC added:

“If, therefore, it is true that US troops are already on ground in Nigeria, we demand that there should be no clampdown on religious activities of Muslims or on Muslim leaders. No Muslim leader should disappear or be assassinated and no renditions."

US to deport Nigerians on criminal list

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US announced plans to deport at least 79 Nigerians listed among what it described as the worst of the worst criminal aliens in the country.

Findings from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) website showed that the Nigerians were convicted of various offences, including fraud, drug peddling, assault, robbery and related crimes.

Source: Legit.ng

