A Nigerian woman got emotional as she spoke about the activities of ICE agents in the United States of America

The woman explained some of the things she has witnessed amid the deportation of undocumented immigrants in the US

The elderly woman pleaded with President Donald Trump in a video which has grabbed attention on social media

A Nigerian woman abroad has sent an emotional message to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, over the activities of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE.

The statement from the woman comes amid the continuous deportation of illegal immigrants from the United States of America.

Nigerian woman abroad pleads with Trump

As people continue to get deported, a video posted by @ayanwoyebadirat shows an elderly Nigerian woman speaking out in anger over the activities of ICE agents.

In the video, she vowed to leave the United States but pleaded with Donald Trump to fulfill a request.

The request she presented to the US president was that he should give immigrants time to finalize a way to return to their country. She asked the US president to give at least a year.

Speaking in the video, she said:

"At least give us one year, let us gather ourselves together. Our family are back home, they're praying for us. The ICE are behaving as they like. There's no ICE videos I watched where people are spoken to gently."

"They just feel like 'these people are animals, they're thugs, let us treat them like one.'"

"What's happening, President Trump? You're a human being too. You have families, you have children. This is not fair."

As the activities of ICE grow, she pleaded with Trump to fulfill her request, expressing readiness to leave the country due to the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

She continued:

"President Trump, give us time. We'll leave America for you."

"We're going to leave your country for you so that you and your ICE people can rule yourselves. All the Fourth Amendment, they're just putting their hands in it, they don't care. They don't know old, they don't know young, they don't know woman, they don't know man. They're just treating people like they're pieces of trash."

"We've been in this country for a very long time, we can't just leave like that. Give us time. We'll leave your country, we'll gather family members, we'll gather our children, and we will leave. Enough is enough."

"If you think you're not concerned with this ICE situation, it is coming to you, everybody. Everybody is living in fear, everybody is living in agony."

Reactions as woman speaks about ICE raids

oldspur104 shared:

"Trump has zero sentiment. he doesn't care about your emotions whatsoever."

Igbinidu19 stated:

"Home is good, if you don't have paper come home, Tinubu is working 😂."

user967548798837 🇨🇦 Wrote:

"Aunty go home! Renewed hope awaits you."

Ifemiju shared:

"This is what I always say that no matter what, no place like home, even if you don’t have it all in your country it is still far better than having the mentality of taking abroad as your new home, abroad will always be abroad to you as long as you are not originally from there, especially once you are black. Policies can spring up anytime and once it comes up there is nothing any immigrant can do about it. No matter what you are or you might have achieved abroad always know that you are an immigrant there and always have it at the back of your mind that one day you will go back to your country. I pray that God be with all our people in US during this difficult time, it is just crazy, I pray and hope God can help us build our country and make it great again."

Legend saintwalker added:

"Every country get him own problem. Na so everybody self dey face their own."

MaryPwithswags said:

"Daddy GO said there will be a lot of japada Issorite."

