89 classy boss lady quotes to motivate you to do your best

Women are great entrepreneurs and are often motivated by the desire to change the world. A boss lady is a woman who follows her ambitions with confidence yet, keeps her feminine qualities intact. She empowers and inspires other women around her. Therefore, boss lady quotes are inspiring in life since they motivate a woman to know her worth in society and to dream big.

Several names are used in place of the boss lady. Some of them include girl boss, boss babe, bossy lady and independent woman. They refer to a woman with a strong sense of self-assurance and understanding of her place. Boss lady quotes about hard work are a source of motivation for aspiring female professionals.

Inspirational boss lady quotes

Being a girl boss means controlling and taking charge of circumstances in work and life. Such ladies understand their worth and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Below are motivational girl boss quotes that can give a lady sense of pride in herself.

Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness. –Ophrah Winfrey

Even if your dream seems unattainable, you can achieve it if you stay focused, driven and diligent. – Rebecca Minkoff

A strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for everyone else.

I am not what happened to me. I am what I choose to become.

Your value doesn't decrease based on someone's inability to see your wealth.

I stay true to myself and style, and I am always pushing myself to be aware of that and be original. – Aaliyah

If you're too comfortable, it's time to move on. Terrified of what's next? You're on the right track. – Susan Fales Hill

You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. – A.A. Milne

You, woman, are powerful. Go prove it to yourself today.

Don't ever make decisions based on fear. Make decisions based on hope and possibility. –Michelle Obama.

Once upon a time, you were a little girl with big dreams that you promised you'd make real one day. Don't disappoint yourself.

I had to make my own living and my own opportunity! But I made it! Don't sit down and wait for opportunities to come. Get up and make them. – Madam C.J. Walker

Success doesn't come from what you do occasionally. It comes from what you do consistently. – Marie Forleo

You are valuable and enough because you are you. Own it.

A woman with vision is unstoppable; a woman who is always increasing her skills multiplies. Along with passion, this woman is undeniable. – Janna Cachola

If people are doubting how far you can go, go so far that you can't hear them anymore. – Michele Ruiz

Classy boss woman quotes

Girls executives manage work and home life while seeking inspiration to keep things moving forward. Check out some beautiful boss businesswoman quotes that can motivate you to pursue your entrepreneurial goals.

You've always had the power, my dear. You just had to learn it for yourself.

Build your dreams, or someone else will use them to build theirs.

You were born to create and contribute.

You have the power over your mind-not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.

Little girls with dreams become women with vision.

Never interrupt someone doing what you said couldn't be done.

Rooting for other people's failure does get in the way of your success.

I am a woman phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that's me.

A woman's best protection is a little money of her own. – Clare Boothe Luce

I don't have to be an expert. I have to care.

People think at the end of the day that a man is an answer to fulfilment. Actually, a job is better for me. – Princess Diana

I've got to die when it's time for me to die, so let me live my life the way I want to.

Better to be intense than pretty and useless.

Boss lady quotes for Instagram captions

Do you know someone hesitant about being a boss or just feeling down? You can inspire them with these boss lady quotes via your Instagram captions to remind them of their potential to make things work.

Get focused, queen. You lose momentum every time you look back.

They told me I couldn't. That's why I did.

Good things come to those who hustle.

Our imperfections are often the perfect things about us.

Empowered women empower women.

I realized it was only me stopping myself from living my life.

Progress takes place outside your comfort zone.

You get in life the courage to have to ask for.

Dreams don't work unless you do.

The most effective way to do it is to do it.

Act like a lady, think like a boss.

There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.

Stay humble, hustle hard.

In politics, if you want anything said, ask a man; If you want anything done, ask a woman.

Know your worth, then add tax.

Short boss lady quotes

Being a boss woman doesn't necessarily mean that you should have your company. You can also work hard in any office or corporate environment. These female boss quotes give a lady a sense of pride in herself.

Be the game changer.

I'm building a brand; I'm always busy.

I will never lose. I either win or learn.

Don't doubt. Don't pout. Just figure it out.

Actually, I can.

Take charge of yourself, and don't apologize for it.

There is no innovation and creativity without failure. Period. – Shonda Rhimes

Spoil me with loyalty; I can finance myself.

Everyone is self-made, but only the successful will admit it.

Be the CEO your parents wanted you to marry.

Success is not a skill. It's an attitude.

Be stronger than your excuses.

Confidence has no competition.

She who dares wins.

The key to success is to start before you are ready. – Marie Forleo

There is no competition because nobody can be me.

Starve your distractions; feed your focus.

Work until you no longer have to introduce yourself.

B*dass boss lady quotes

A b*dass boss lady delegates duties and has confidence in the team she leads. She focuses on developing strategies and action plans across departments. Here are some quotes for boss ladies that can assist you in acquiring the necessary leadership skills.

Don't call me lucky. Call me a bad*ss. – Shonda Rhimes

If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one. – Dolly Patron

When they go low, we go high. – Michelle Obama

The only safe ship in a storm is leadership. – Faye Wattleton

Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that the impact lasts in your absence. – Sheryl Sandberg

Power is not given to you. You have to take it. – Beyonce

Keep moving until your bank balance looks like your phone number.

Women are always been strong ones in the world. – Coco Chanel

Leadership is a series of behaviours rather than a role for heroes.

Some leaders are born women. – Geraldine Ferraro

Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. – Lady Gaga

Funny boss lady quotes

You can also encourage her to achieve her dreams using one of the following funny boss queen quotes.

Being the boss anywhere is lonely. Being a female boss in a world of mostly men is especially so.

You don't have to like me, but you will respect me cause I'm a boss.

When she's mad, even the demons run for cover.

Anything's possible if you've got enough nerve.

I'm not broke; I'm pre-rich.

The golden rule of work is that the bosses' jokes are always funny.

You'll stop giving people discounts when you learn how much you're worth.

I know I'm a handful, but that's why you got two hands.

Look like a girl, act like a lady, think like a man, work like a boss.

The most dangerous animal in the world is a woman.

He asked me what's your favourite position. I said CEO.

I am a boss lady. To save time, let's just assume I'm always right.

We're women we don't say what we want, but we reserve the right to be pissed off. If we don't get.

I'm not bossy. I just know what you should be doing.

Walk like the ground beneath you is glowing.

People are still under the illusion that every woman who is successful must be controlled by a man, I'm the boss.

Ladies who are described as boss ladies, boss babes or boss queens acquire these labels because they create and thrive in their own paths. Share the above boss lady quotes with your female friends to help them discover their sense of style and self-assurance.

