DStv's EasyView package has disappeared from the website, confusing customers

Canal+ confirmed EasyView is still available via WhatsApp and call centres amid the move to restructure

Showmax has been shut down due to unsustainable financial losses despite earlier relaunch efforts

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv’s most affordable bouquet, EasyView, has quietly disappeared from the broadcaster’s website, sparking confusion among customers as parent company Canal+ continues its sweeping restructuring of MultiChoice’s operations.

The EasyView package, long regarded as DStv’s cheapest offering, can no longer be selected through the “Get DStv” section on the company’s website. Customers visiting the page are now presented with only five subscription options: Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access.

DStv removes EasyView from the website as Canal+ restructures. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

Searches for EasyView on the website also return no direct product listing, instead redirecting users to the DStv Family package page.

EasyView still available

Despite its disappearance from the website, Canal+ confirmed that the EasyView bouquet has not been discontinued entirely, according to a report by MyBroadBand.

According to the company, subscribers can still purchase the package through DStv’s WhatsApp support service and customer call centres.

“The online packs available align with the DStv Stream packages, which don’t include EasyView,” Canal+ explained.

The move has nevertheless raised questions among customers, many of whom may assume the package has been scrapped completely because it is no longer publicly advertised online.

Introduced in February 2008, EasyView became popular among budget-conscious viewers by offering access mainly to free-to-air channels alongside improved digital broadcast quality.

Canal+ did not provide further details on why the package was removed from the website, particularly at a time when online purchases and streaming services continue to grow rapidly across Africa.

Canal+ reshapes MultiChoice

The latest adjustment forms part of Canal+’s broader strategy to simplify DStv and restructure MultiChoice following its takeover ambitions.

The French media giant previously outlined a four-part turnaround plan focused on improving content offerings, simplifying product options, strengthening distribution channels, and boosting operational efficiency.

A key part of the strategy involves streamlining DStv’s packages, clarifying pricing structures, improving branding, and reducing customer confusion around subscriptions.

Canal+ also plans to expand subscribers by lowering hardware costs, widening distribution networks, and strengthening sales operations across African markets.

The restructuring efforts extend beyond DStv packages. Canal+ recently introduced cost-cutting measures, including voluntary severance programmes at MultiChoice and changes within cybersecurity subsidiary Irdeto.

Showmax shut down

One of the most dramatic changes came with the shutdown of Showmax on 30 April 2026.

The streaming platform, originally launched by MultiChoice in 2015 as Africa’s answer to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, was discontinued after years of mounting losses.

Showmax had undergone a major relaunch in 2024 following a partnership with Comcast’s NBCUniversal, which acquired a 30% stake in the business. The service was redesigned using NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform technology in a bid to rapidly expand subscribers across Africa.

However, industry analysts questioned the company’s ambitious target of reaching 50 million subscribers by 2028, while the relaunch reportedly brought substantial licensing and operational costs.

Canal+ ultimately described the streaming service’s financial losses as unsustainable.

DStv pushes subscribers to its streaming service amid Canal+ restructuring. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

Following the shutdown, selected Showmax Originals and African titles were moved to a dedicated section within the DStv Stream app for Compact and Premium subscribers.

Some former Showmax users were also offered discounted DStv Stream subscriptions as part of the transition.

MultiChoice bets big on DStv Stream

Legit.ng earlier reported that after shutting down Showmax, MultiChoice is placing its future on two fast-growing businesses: premium Internet streaming and digital payments.

While the company still dominates Africa’s pay-TV market with 14.5 million subscribers, the next phase of growth is no longer tied to satellite dishes and decoders. Instead, MultiChoice is betting heavily on DStv Stream and fintech platform Moment as pressure mounts on its traditional television business.

The move reflects a broader transformation within the company as it tries to adapt to changing consumer habits, rising operating costs, and growing competition in Africa’s entertainment market.

Source: Legit.ng