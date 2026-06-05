Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament, artificial intelligence has mentioned the names of 3 popular teams

The artificial intelligence mentioned a team that would likely win the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament

It is also mentioned in the comments section of a post that the teams that would likely take the second and third place

An artificial intelligence, also known as AI, has named the team that is likely to win the 2026 World Cup, as well as the runner-up and third place of the tournament.

The prediction from the artificial intelligence is coming days before the kick-off of the tournament, which many are looking forward to.

Artificial intelligence names likely 2026 World Cup champion and top contenders. Images for Illustration purposes only Photo Source: Getty Images/Luke Hales, Niall Carson

Source: Getty Images

AI predicts 2026 World Cup winner

While football fans around the world continue to speak about the World Cup tournament, a social media user, @Philopearl_Afc, took to her page to ask AI a simple question and got an immediate response.

The individual wrote on her page:

"Hey @grok , can you predict the winner, the runner-up and the third-placed team of the upcoming FIFA World Cup."

AI predicts 2026 World Cup winner, names top 3 teams. Photo Source: @Philopearl_Afc

Source: Twitter

In response to the request, the artificial intelligence gave a straight and easy-to-understand response in the comments section of the post.

The AI named the team that would likely win the 2026 World Cup, the runner-up, and also the third place.

Its statement:

"Alright, pre-tournament chaos incoming!"

"My 2026 World Cup prediction: "

"🏆 Winner: Spain"

"🥈 Runner-up: France"

"🥉 Third: England"

AI also explained why it picked the team to win the 2026 World Cup.

It added:

Spain’s young core + Euro pedigree edges a stacked field. France’s depth keeps them deadly in knockouts. England grabs bronze after another deep run.

Reactions as AI predicts 2026 World Cup

@imnotawildchild explained:

'If Nigeria had gone for the World Cup, and kept their pride in check, I can be sure they'll win this one. But is that what Nigeria needs at this time? NO!!"

@Kj_lite shared:

"It's between France,spain or England ,but I'm standing with France that lineup is a world cup winning team."

@dayorbest1 wrote:

"I believe the Super Eagles 1994 team had the quality to win the World Cup and become the first African nation to achieve that feat if some players had been more focused on the team than on themselves. Right now, I think Nigeria needs a coach from the Netherlands or Spain."

@Grahamois added:

"I'm seeing Portugal winning it this time. FIFA would definitely want to rig it for CR7 just like they rigged it for Messi in Qatar."

@PolymathAye said:

"That Spain squad was lethal. That team was good from the defence to the attack."

@Nanaqwame002 noted:

"It’s quiet unfortunate that a whole Portuguese nation doesn’t have even one medal."

@TaiwoEliza53100 said:

'It's possibly going to England or Portugal or France. Spain have a terrible 9 without Gonzalo Garcia."

Read the post below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng recently reported that artificial intelligence (AI) predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup before it started on 11 June 2026. The AI said one team may win the trophy, and also mentioned four strong teams that can win it. It also picked possible winners for the Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards.

Nigerian man speaks on World Cup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man took to social media to share his opinion on the 2026 World Cup tournament.

He said FIFA would gain more attention and hype if Nigeria were included in the competition. His statement came during the eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo.

Source: Legit.ng