President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make Nigeria’s first state visit to the UK in 37 years this March

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will host Tinubu at Windsor Castle during the historic visit

UK-Nigeria trade reaches £8bn, highlighting strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations

London, United Kingdom - King Charles III and Queen Camilla will host President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria in the African country's first state visit to the United Kingdom (UK) in 37 years.

Legit.ng reports that Bola and First Lady Oluremi have accepted an invitation to be guests of the King at Windsor Castle from Wednesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 19, 2026.

A statement posted on the official X page of The British Royal Family on Sunday, February 8, reads:

"The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Wednesday, 18th March to Thursday, 19th March 2026.

"The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle."

UK-Nigeria strengthen diplomatic, trade ties

Per BBC, the visit comes at a time of improving diplomatic and economic links between the UK and Nigeria, with trade between the two worth more than £8 billion in the year to October, government figures show. This makes the African nation one of the UK's most important partners on the continent.

In 2024, the two countries signed a new trade and investment partnership designed to expand opportunities for business.

The agenda for the March visit has not been disclosed, nor have the planned events been revealed. However, state visits typically feature carriage processions, a state banquet, and political meetings with the host country's leaders.

The last three Nigerian state visits to the UK were in 1973 by Yakubu Gowon, 1981 by Shehu Shagari, and 1989 by Ibrahim Babangida, The Cable noted.

King Charles, then Prince of Wales, visited Nigeria in 1990, 1999, 2006 and 2018.

This will not be the first meeting between Tinubu and King Charles, both of whom assumed office in May 2023.

President Tinubu met the British monarch in November 2023 ahead of the 28th United Nations climate change conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Nigerian president called the meeting a significant step in strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

In September 2024, the king received Tinubu at Buckingham Palace for a private meeting.

X users react to Tinubu's March meeting

@biolaadesoye wrote on X:

"Unless you are being sentimental, We all (even the World) can see that the Tinubu government is making conscious efforts to put Nigeria in the right direction. But personally, I think much needs to be done on cutting the humongous cost of governance. God bless Nigeria."

@BrigAdewinmbi tweeted:

"Historic moment for Nigeria."

James Abraham commented:

"In normal times and society, this would call for celebration. This state visit is not because Tinubu is successful and effective in solving Nigeria's problems, but because he has been very good at selling out Nigeria to their advantage. They honouired Emefiele, too, now in prison."

@kindwest posted on X:

"Tinubu is the best president Nigeria has ever had. He took bold reforms and now majority of Nigerians are happy with his leadership as things are better for the people than it was before he assumed office. Oya let NASS mandate real time transmission let's see if this statement is true in 2027."

