A graduate of the University of Ibadan celebrated finishing his undergraduate programme with a first-class degree

He emerged as the best graduating student in his department while he held five leadership positions on campus

The young man disclosed that he bagged over 30 certificates, sparking massive praises on social media

A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, Saoban Raheem, has taken to social media to celebrate his academic achievements after graduating with a first-class degree and emerging as the Best Graduating Student in his department.

The young University of Ibadan scholar shared his story in a LinkedIn post shortly after participating in the institution's convocation ceremony.

A UI graduate finishes with firstclass while bragging about achievements and awards. Photo credit: Saoban Raheem/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI graduate bags first-class with other achievements

Reflecting on the milestone, the graduate disclosed that he graduated as the Best Graduating Student of the Environmental Biology Unit in the Department of Crop Protection and Environmental Biology.

Beyond academics, Raheem highlighted a number of leadership accomplishments he recorded during his time at the university.

According to him, he served in five leadership positions across different organisations, including the University of Ibadan Students' Union (UISU), where he held the position of Deputy Chief of Staff.

The UI graduate also revealed that he earned more than 30 certificates during his undergraduate years and secured both undergraduate scholarships and participation in leadership fellowships and academies.

Sharing his achievements in the LinkedIn post, he said:

"I’m grateful to share that I graduated as the Best Graduating Student of the Environmental Biology Unit, Department of Crop Protection and Environmental Biology.

This journey has been shaped by resilience, faith, and the support of incredible people. From serving in 5+ leadership positions across various organizations such as JCIN UNIBADAN, to being a 5x MSSN UNIBADAN Scholar, appearing 4 times on the Dean’s Roll of Honour, earning 30+ certificates, receiving an undergraduate scholarship, and participating in 2 leadership fellowships/academies, every milestone reminds me of Allah’s mercy and the rewards of consistency."

Reactions as UI graduate bags first-class

Legit.ng has compiled somereactions to the UI graduate's post:

Mercy Adeyemo said:

"Congratulations, my Cohort 4 president at The Fort Institute (TFI).👏🙌"

Adetutu Adewumi said:

"A very big congratulations to you. 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Kehinde Oloyede said:

"Congratulations Saoban Raheem."

UI graduate speaks on gaining admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, has recalled his post-UTME experience and mentioned his total score.

Source: Legit.ng