30 sentimental 10-year anniversary gift ideas to celebrate a decade of love

Marriage is a great institution but full of challenges. Therefore, every year of marriage is worth celebrating, but a decade together is a notable milestone. The celebration needs the perfect gift to commemorate years of love, respect and trust between two people. This guide has the ideal 10-year anniversary gift ideas to celebrate a decade of love.

Have you and your spouse been married for 10 years? Congratulations, as a decade of love is no small fete. With many marriages ending in divorce, 10 years is a big deal worth celebrating. You and your spouse deserve an anniversary gift to show appreciation to one another. With these thoughtful 10-year anniversary gifts, you can also gift your friends or family celebrating this milestone.

30 sentimental 10-year anniversary gift ideas

Celebrating a decade of marriage is essential, as the journey may not have been smooth. Whether you're a relative, friend, or part of the happy couple, getting a meaningful 10-year anniversary gift is necessary. Below is a list of sentimental gifts that follow tradition and have modern and creative themes.

1. Tin or aluminium camping chairs

Tin or aluminium camping chairs are traditional gifts for the 10th anniversary. These metals are known for their resilience and symbolise durability. The chair reminds the couple of how far they have come together and how far they have to go with each other.

2. A flower bouquet in an engraved vase

A bouquet of their favourite flowers is a beautiful gift, especially for ladies. Instead of just getting her flowers, ensure they are accompanied by an engraved vase where they will be stored. Let the words reflect the 10-year milestone together as a reminder of the moment.

3. Sentimental wall art

A wall art is an excellent 10th wedding anniversary gift for him or her. You can have an artist draw a personalised art print featuring their names and essential relationship dates.

4. A heart photo locket

A small heart photo locket is a great gift for couples who enjoy a modern love with a twist. Add a sterling silver finish in 18k gold to engrave the locket with their initials.

5. Diamond-studded eternity ring

This is a great 10-year anniversary symbol. A studded eternity ring is timeless and elegant. It symbolises your endless love and commitment.

6. Elegant personalised serveware

Celebrating a decade is a significant milestone, but sometimes the best gifts are the simple ones. Get a monogrammed serving tray with a pearl-inspired rim. This is a special gift for a couple who loves to host.

7. Etched wine bottle

A bottle of wine is always a great 10-year anniversary gift, both modern and traditional. To add elegance, engrave the bottle with important dates and the couple's names. The two lovebirds will have a great time at their wedding anniversary party serving the wine.

8. Drinks decanter

One of the best gifts for a 10-year anniversary is a drink decanter. The diamond-shaped decanter is a modern choice for a guy. To complete the gift, add a pair of matching glasses.

9. Diamond earrings

Diamonds are said to be a girl's best friend. To celebrate the milestone, get her those beautiful diamond earrings. Although expensive, their timeless elegance lasts forever. Choose the colours they love, from rose gold to yellow or white.

10. Metal photo prints

Metal photo prints with special love messages offer a visually striking anniversary gift. Pick photos of the couple's favourites from the past decade and print them on high-quality metal. The couple can hang or display the print on a console as a reminder of their lasting love.

11. Anniversary clock gift

A clock is a great gift for couples celebrating a decade of love. You can personalise it by adding a romantic plaque with laser-engraved words and phrases. This doubles as a decorative item and a clock. The couple can place it on their desk or dresser as a special memento.

12. Designer perfume

Designer perfumes will excite anyone, and getting a bottle for your spouse as a gift will be appreciated. After 10 years of being together, you must know her favourite smell. Make sure the bottle is as beautiful as the statement-making scent.

13. An espresso machine

A luxury espresso machine is a perfect gift for a couple or spouse who enjoys coffee. It has a steam wand, two grinders, and a milk frother. This will give them their own at-home barista, and they can have coffee anytime.

14. Elegant diamond bracelet

A bracelet is a timeless and iconic piece of jewellery most ladies wear. It symbolises love and commitment to our spouse. Adding sparkling diamonds to the bracelet is a plus, creating a dazzling effect. You can also engrave it with a personalised, heartfelt message of love.

15. Custom diamond-studded watch

A watch is one of the best gifts for the 10-year wedding anniversary. It is even more special if it's a custom diamond-studded watch, as it is luxurious and meaningful. Choose from various styles available to ensure it's what your partner would like, and add a special name or date to make it special.

Getting a gift for the man can be complicated as there are limited options to choose from. A ft would be sleek and stunning cufflinks. The gift is useful and a good reminder of the special love you share every time he dresses up. If you want to add a personal touch, you can engrave an initial.

17. A photo night light

A personalised photo night light is a unique gift to celebrate the marriage milestone. Choose your favourite photo of the two of you or the couple and transform it into a beautiful nightlight. Its soft glow will create a romantic and comforting atmosphere every night and remind you of your love.

18. A mini fill-in-the-blank book

If you want to get happy tears out of the couple, a mini fill-in-the-blank book will get you exactly that. The DIY book is a great gift for a friend or family couple. Add numbered prompts, fill them in before handing them to them, and get ready for the tears.

19. Custom surname plaque

A customised surname plaque is a timeless and elegant gift to commemorate a 10-year anniversary. This traditional gift is made of tin or aluminium to align with the celebration's symbolism. You can personalise the plaque with the family name, marriage year, and words representing your love.

20. Couple games

A couple that plays together stays together, and a couple of games will do that. There are numerous games you can get to help a couple share experiences. One such game is a cheeky truth-or-dare game.

21. A towel warmer

A towel warmer is a unique and functional gift. It will provide your sweetheart with a fresh towel every time you shower. The warmer allows that fresh-out-of-the-dryer feel instantly whenever they wrap their body around it.

22. A personalised metallic LP record

If your favourite couple or spouse is obsessed, a meaningful gift would be a personalised LP record. Many recycled vinyl LPs come in metals like platinum or gold; you can personalise them with their names. Add a list of five of their favourite and memorable songs and let them stay in tune with each other.

23. A portable grill

A portable grill is a delight to an outdoorsy couple. You can choose a lightweight one with several functions to make grilling exciting. The couple will never forget this gift every time they barbecue, as it is so functional.

24. Wedding vows prints

This is a sentimental gift: You can imprint wedding vows on a poster. The vows are then framed with a custom-made piece and can be kept at home as a reminder of the big day.

25. Unique travel experience

As you turn 10 years into marriage, a trip to your favourite destination is a great idea. A travel experience for the couple will bring them closer as they create lasting memories together. The vacation can be local or international.

26. Custom cutting board or charcuterie board

After a decade together, a couple will appreciate functional gift ideas such as a custom-made cutting board or charcuterie board. Have the piece engraved with their names and wedding dates to make it unique. The board will also act as a decorative piece in the kitchen.

27. Song lyric canvas print

A personalised canvas print with your first dance lyrics makes a great gift to your spouse. The canvas is a gift and stylish decor piece that reminds you of a special moment in your marriage.

28. Map of special places

Create a map of all the special places that tell your love story. The map should indicate where you met, your wedding location, your honeymoon destination, etc. This map is a reminder of the many milestones in your relationship, and each took place here.

29. Custom cookbook

Every couple who loves cooking will appreciate this gift. Put recipes together in a book and add their photo on the cover to make it more special. You can ask their friends and family to send you special recipes to add to the book.

30. An outdoor daybed

An outdoor daybed will ensure the couple relaxes and cuddles under the stars as they sip wine. The bed can also be practical when hosting friends in their backyard.

What is a traditional 10-year anniversary gift?

A traditional 10-year anniversary gift is made of aluminium or tin metals. They symbolise commitment and durability in marriage.

What to give a spouse for a 10th anniversary?

There are many gifts you can give your spouse on your 10th anniversary. Some examples include a watch, earrings, necklace, flowers, cufflinks, and their favourite drink.

Is a 10-year anniversary a big deal?

Yes, marking a decade of love and commitment is no small fete. It is a big deal that should be celebrated.

Making it to 10 years of marriage is a big deal, especially in today's world, where divorce rates have increased. It is important to celebrate your spouse as a couple achieving this milestone. The above is a list of 10-year anniversary gift ideas to celebrate a decade of love.

